TAIWAN, October 11 - President Lai meets delegation led by First Lady Lucrecia Peinado of the Republic of Guatemala

President Lai meets delegation led by First Lady Lucrecia Peinado of the Republic of Guatemala

On the afternoon of October 11, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by First Lady Lucrecia Peinado of the Republic of Guatemala. In remarks, President Lai thanked First Lady Peinado for leading a delegation to join us in celebrating our National Day. The president thanked the government and Congress of Guatemala for their consideration and support for our bilateral friendship. He said he looks forward to continuing to promote more exchanges and cooperation and deepening the friendly diplomatic ties between our two countries.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

First, I would like to welcome the delegation led by First Lady Peinado to Taiwan. Your visit, along with the congratulations from President Bernardo Arévalo on the National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan), demonstrates the friendly diplomatic ties between our two countries.

First Lady Peinado and I have something in common, as we both have backgrounds in medicine. Notably, First Lady Peinado has many years of experience working in international organizations, using her extensive experience to assist disadvantaged groups. Her work is a complement to President Arévalo’s policies for enhancing the well-being of the people of Guatemala.

For many years, Taiwan and Guatemala have cooperated closely in fields such as medicine and public health, agricultural technology, and education and culture. One example is the new neonatal building that opened this year at Guatemala’s San Juan de Dios Hospital, providing even higher quality medical services. This, too, is a product of the joint efforts of our countries.

As President Arévalo and I expressed during our videoconference this May, we both look forward to continuing to deepen the friendly diplomatic ties between our two countries. To further our industrial cooperation, Taiwan is now organizing a team of experts to explore Guatemala’s industrial development environment. This effort will begin with a focus on talent cultivation to generate even more cooperative achievements.

Taiwan and Guatemala have long worked tirelessly in the pursuit of freedom and the defense of democracy, helping each other to achieve the thriving development we see today. I want to thank the government and Congress of Guatemala for the consideration and support they have given to our bilateral friendship. I believe that, in face of various international challenges, the only way we can create a future of peace and prosperity is to remain firm in our convictions and work together.

Lastly, I again want to welcome First Lady Peinado and her delegation. Please convey greetings from Taiwan to President Arévalo. I look forward to receiving a delegation to Taiwan led by the president and first lady in the near future as we continue promoting even more exchanges and cooperation.

The visiting delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Guatemalan Chargé d'Affaires Daniela Ortiz Figueroa.