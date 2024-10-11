MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Northwest Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking offense.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was inside his vehicle, in the Unit block of Hanover Place, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to get out of his vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

A short time later, MPD’s helicopter, Falcon One, located the carjacked vehicle in the Seventh District. Officers responded to the location and arrested one of the suspects. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 17-year-old male of Southeast, D.C., was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24157566

###