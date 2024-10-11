When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 10, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 11, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Enoki King Mushroom Farm

Beaverton, OR October 10, 2024

Out of an abundance of caution, Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited number of meal kits due to the inclusion of recalled chicken from an outside ingredient supplier (BrucePac). The ingredient supplier (BrucePac) recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The kits were distributed in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NE, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY.

Reser’s Fine Foods is no longer using any ingredients from the ingredient supplier’s (BrucePac) impacted facility.

Consumers who have purchased these kits should not consume any part of the kits; rather, they may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item.

Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Reser’s Fine Foods at the following number:

Consumer Inquiries:

888-223-2127

Monday-Friday

8:00am – 5:00pm Pacific Time