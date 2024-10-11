California Home Health Agency and Owner Settle False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Improper Paycheck Protection Program Loan

Allstar Health Providers Inc., a California home health agency, and its owner, Maria Chua, have agreed to pay $399,990 to the United States to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act when they knowingly received and retained more than one Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan prior to Dec. 31, 2020, in violation of PPP rules.

The PPP, an emergency loan program established by Congress in March 2020 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA), was intended to support small businesses struggling to pay employees and other business expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. A borrower applying for a PPP loan was required to make multiple certifications relating to its eligibility and compliance with program rules. Among other things, PPP loan applicants in 2020 were required to certify that they would not receive more than one PPP loan prior to Dec. 31, 2020.

The United States alleged that Chua submitted two PPP loan applications on behalf of Allstar Health Providers in May 2020, and in both applications, she certified that the company would not receive more than one loan prior to Dec. 31, 2020. Despite these certifications, the United States alleged that Allstar Health Providers received two PPP loans in 2020, and thereafter knowingly and improperly retained the second, duplicate loan. According to the United States, Allstar Health Providers failed to repay the duplicate loan, which resulted in a loss to the SBA when it purchased the loan guaranty on the duplicate loan.

“PPP loans were intended to provide critical relief to small businesses,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The department is committed to pursuing those who knowingly violated the requirements of the PPP or other COVID-19 assistance programs and obtained relief funds to which they were not entitled.”

“When an individual violates the False Claims Act by fraudulently receiving and retaining PPP loans, taxpayers lose,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California. “Those who violate the law by fraudulently receiving and retaining PPP loans will be held accountable.”

“This is another excellent example of the success of the combined investigative efforts of the Small Business Administration and the Department of Justice in aggressively pursuing instances of misconduct and recovering funds from those who choose to commit fraudulent acts against SBA’s COVID-relief programs,” said General Counsel Therese Meers of SBA.

The settlement resolves claims brought under the qui tam or whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by J. Bryan Quesenberry. Under those provisions, a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of any recovery. The qui tam case is captioned U.S. ex rel. Quesenberry v. 2 Evil Geniuses et al., No. 20-cv-8495 (C.D. Cal.). Mr. Quesenberry will receive a total of approximately $60,000 in connection with this settlement.

The resolution obtained in this matter was the result of a coordinated effort between the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, with assistance from the SBA’s Office of General Counsel and Office of the Inspector General.

Trial Attorney Jared S. Wiesner of the Civil Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Kortum for the Central District of California handled the matter.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Justice Department in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud. The task force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international actors committing civil and criminal fraud and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts. For more information on the department’s response to the pandemic, please visit www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

Tips and complaints from all sources about potential fraud affecting COVID-19 government relief programs can be reported by visiting the webpage of the Civil Division’s Fraud Section, which can be found here. Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can also report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only. There has been no determination of liability.

