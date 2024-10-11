The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 7 October, 2024

NWT Government Launches Program to Offset Shipping Costs from Supply Disruptions

As reported by CBC News on October 10, the government of the Northwest Territories has announced that a new program will provide funds to offset transportation costs due to the lack of summer resupply barges to the Sahtu and Beaufort Delta. Low water levels on the Mackenzie River caused cancellations to the annually scheduled service, forcing communities to fly in supplies at exorbitantly high prices. The $1.8 million CAD funding program will enable local governments and businesses to recoup 50% of the difference in costs between barging and flying in supplies, to a maximum of $30,000 CAD. (CBC News)

Take 1: The new funding program from the territorial government provides crucial support for communities in the Northwest Territories but also highlights the growing impact of climate change on Arctic inhabitants. Numerous settlements across the Canadian Arctic are located in remote areas, often with limited year-round access. In the winter, seasonally constructed winter roads provide temporary connections to these communities, while in the summer, many settlements depend on maritime shipping, also known as the sealift, to deliver essential goods and materials. However, climate change has reduced the reliability of these vital supply links. For example, the Canadian government has warned that the winter road season has been shortening due to warming temperatures, generating supply problems for some communities. Meanwhile, shifting weather and precipitation patterns have led to extreme variability in the region’s water levels, preventing barges from traversing certain rivers, as seen with the Mackenzie River. Although communities can respond to these disruptions by shipping cargo by air, the high costs of air transportation raise the price of necessities and the cost of living, driving community insecurity. While the new program is an important initiative to address recent supply challenges, these issues will likely intensify as climate change continues to transform the region. Thus, the government should also invest in long-term solutions that ensure consistent and affordable deliveries to Arctic communities. (CBC News, Government of Canada, Nunatsiaq News)

New Research: Migrating Seabirds Carry PFAS into the Arctic

As reported by Hakai Magazine on October 4, a new study published in Environmental Science and Technology revealed that migrating seabirds are carrying per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into the Arctic. By examining a group of black-legged kittiwakes at a breeding colony in Svalbard, scientists discovered that the birds had high concentrations of PFAS after returning from southerly latitudes, indicating that the chemicals originated from their wintering grounds in the south. The amount of PFAS in their blood declined once in the Arctic, suggesting that the substances are released into the environment through droppings and eggs. (Hakai Magazine)

Take 2: Commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals,’ PFAS are widely used for industrial and consumer applications and persist in the environment longer than any other human-made substance. The chemicals can move through ecosystems and food chains, contaminating wildlife and people. Although the impacts of the pollutants remain uncertain, certain PFAS have been linked to adverse health effects, such as increasing the risk of cancers, depressing immune system functions, and causing developmental concerns. Therefore, these substances are a serious concern for environmental and human health. In the Arctic, scientists have observed PFAS contamination across the region and concentrations of the toxic pollutants continue to increase in Arctic animals. Although previous research has found that PFAS has traveled to the Arctic through the air and oceans, this study was the first to reveal the role of seabirds in transmitting the chemicals. The pathway is particularly worrisome since seabirds are a central part of the Arctic food web, serving as the main prey of many species. As a result, the contaminants from seabirds can directly enter the food chain, accumulating in and harming predators up the food chain, such as polar bears, which have some of the highest levels of PFAS in the region. Further research on PFAS in the Arctic should continue to investigate this mechanism and expand to examine the region’s numerous other migratory species as well. (Environmental Protection Agency, The Arctic Council, The New Lede, The University of Rhode Island)

IMO Designates Canadian Arctic and Norwegian Sea as Emission Control Areas

As reported by Safety4Sea on October 7, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has adopted amendments to Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) at the 82nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee, designating the Canadian Arctic and the Norwegian Sea as emission control areas (ECAs) for nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and particulate matter emissions. ECAs are sea areas with stricter controls on airborne emissions and pollutants. The regulations will enter into force on March 1, 2026. (Safety4Sea)

Take 3: The decision by the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee to designate the Canadian Arctic waters and the Norwegian Sea as emission control areas is a significant step in reducing maritime pollution in the Arctic. Nitrogen and sulfur oxides are dangerous gasses that have serious effects on health and the environment. Both compounds can harm the respiratory system and contribute to acid rain which negatively impacts sensitive ecosystems. With marine fuels and shipping responsible for many SOx and NOx emissions, the new regulations are important measures to limit these toxic gasses. Moreover, efforts to reduce nitrogen and sulfur oxides can also reduce particulate matter, a significant percentage of which is black carbon. Black carbon or soot is a short-lived climate pollutant that is particularly harmful for the Arctic. As ships pass through the region, black carbon produced from the burning of certain fuels lands on sea ice, darkening the surface and accelerating melting. Less sea ice causes Arctic waters to absorb more sunlight, which increases ocean temperature and contributes to further sea ice melt, forming a cycle that amplifies climate change. Therefore, by controlling emissions of SOx, NOx, and particulate matter, the amendments to MARPOL Annex VI strengthen Arctic governance to protect the region’s unique environment, and IMO member states should consider expanding ECAs to other parts of the Arctic as well. (Clean Arctic Alliance, Marine Digital, National Snow and Ice Data Center, The Wilson Center)

Heating Up the Arctic: Russia Tests New Weapons System

As reported by The Barents Observer on October 9, the Russian frigate Admiral Golovko has been testing Russia’s new Poliment-Redut surface-to-air system in the Barents Sea. The weapons system is designed to enable the Gorshkov class frigates, which are deployed to Russia’s northern fleet, to shoot down cruise and ballistic missiles hundreds of kilometers away. A target missile was launched from the Rybachy Peninsula, near the maritime border between Russia and Norway. The Admiral Golovko also conducted training against unmanned aerial vehicles or drones. (The Barents Observer)

Take 4: The testing of Russia’s new surface-to-air system in the Arctic emphasizes the growing military activity in the region. Over the years, Russia has expanded its Arctic operations, invested in additional Arctic-based weapons systems, and modernized its military infrastructure. Meanwhile, NATO has strengthened its cold-weather capabilities and increased its exercise as well. While tensions have been rising for some time, recent developments have further destabilized the region. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 severely strained relations between Russia and the other Arctic states, negatively impacting cooperation in numerous Arctic forums. Many Arctic states have also substantially increased their defense budgets and acquired new assets, particularly for security in the High North. For example, earlier this year, both Norway and Denmark announced investments in long-range drones for Arctic surveillance. Additionally, Russia’s deepening partnership with China in the Arctic has become a growing concern for NATO, with the Chinese Coast Guard and Russian Border Service conducting a joint patrol in the Arctic for the first time in October. As countries continue to increase their military activity in the High North due to the deteriorating security situation, states must simultaneously take measures to prevent unintended escalations. Furthermore, given the myriad challenges in the region due to climate change, the Arctic states cannot allow military issues to draw resources away from other critical priorities, like environmental protection and community development. (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, High North News, High North News, Reuters)

Arctic Ozone Reaches Record High Levels

As reported by Phys.org, new research published in Geophysical Research Letters found that the Arctic ozone reached its highest level in March 2024 since the 1970s.Using meteorological and satellite backscatter ultraviolet data, the scientists indicated that the elevated levels are due to the Montreal Protocol and an increase in atmospheric waves, known as Rossby waves, which transport ozone into the Arctic. The waves also weakened the polar vortex, a weather phenomenon that can thin the ozone layer. The research concluded that these factors create favorable conditions for the recovery of the Arctic ozone. (Phys.org)

Take 5: The findings that the Arctic ozone has reached record levels is a positive change as the region continues to shift dramatically due to climate change. Prompted by initial discoveries of ozone loss in the 1980s, global efforts to eliminate ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons, such as through the Montreal Protocol, have been instrumental in improving the ozone layer. However, while the reduction of ozone-depleting compounds is an important factor, the Arctic ozone is also controlled by ozone transport. The study revealed that a series of atmospheric waves in early 2024 slowed the jet stream that circulates the Arctic, enabling warm air from the mid-latitudes to flow into the region. This warm air also brought an influx of ozone into the Arctic stratosphere, setting new records for monthly average ozone concentrations. Yet, the reason for the atmospheric waves remains unclear and may be the result of a random weather year. In contrast, scientists have warned that climate change could worsen ozone loss as greenhouse gases contribute to colder and more persistent polar vortexes. The polar vortex is a strong band of winds that encloses a large pool of extremely cold air, and these cold temperatures react with ozone-depleting compounds to thin the ozone layer. Thus, although the record ozone levels are a significant milestone, sustained climate action is needed to ensure the successful recovery of the Arctic ozone. (NASA Earth Observatory, NOAA Climate.gov, Polar Journal, The Guardian)