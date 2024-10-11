FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Announces Solar Panel Upgrade Pilot to Capital Bikeshare Stations

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces a groundbreaking solar panel pilot program to upgrade its Capital Bikeshare (CaBi) stations, thanks to a $375,000 grant from the District Department of Energy & Environment (DOEE) to increase District mobility options and enable a transportation shift away from single occupancy vehicles. Four CaBi stations across the District will be equipped with new solar panels as part of an innovative pilot project aimed at enhancing the sustainability of the bike-sharing service.

The new solar panels will be installed at the following locations:

M St & Pennsylvania Ave NW

4th & M St SW

15th St & Constitution Ave NW

Eastern Market Metro / Pennsylvania Ave & 8th St SE

“At DDOT, we are innovation leaders. We are excited to be at the forefront of integrating renewable energy into our bike-sharing infrastructure,” said Sharon Kershbaum, DDOT Director. “This project represents a significant step towards making CaBi even more sustainable and efficient. We believe these solar panels will not only power our e-bikes but also serve as a model for other cities looking to green their transportation systems.”

These initial charging stations are part of a broader initiative by DDOT, in partnership with the equipment manufacturer and system operator Lyft, to electrify 20 to 30% of CaBi’s stations. Currently, CaBi’s e-bike batteries are swapped out with freshly charged batteries from the grid at the CaBi warehouse, and the van used for this process emits greenhouse gases. By electrifying stations, DDOT will cut down on the amount of miles the van has to travel. The solar panels used in this pilot, manufactured by SkyHook Solar, are expected to generate enough energy to recharge CaBi’s electric bikes directly at the stations, marking a significant leap towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly bike-sharing system. A charging station can support stations up to 50 docks and can charge six bikes at the same time at full power.

The charging stations will also be the first next-generation "Pillar" docking stations in the CaBi program. Aside from the ability to charge e-bikes on the street, Pillar docks are designed for a smoother docking experience for customers, to make better use of space in tight urban environments, and to better cellular technology to boost system reliability.

The pilot’s progress will be monitored for a year, and if successful, DDOT plans to proceed with more of these charging cabinets.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

