Buncombe County Courthouse Operations for the Week of October 14, 2024

For the Week Of October 14, 2024:

The Buncombe County Courthouse is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. following Hurricane Helene.

All bathrooms are located outside the front of the courthouse via portable toilets.

All jurors are excused through the end of the month.

are excused through the end of the month. If you are represented by an attorney, please contact your attorney for information.

District and Superior Courts are also open, but please note that many cases will be continued. Priority will be given to in-custody cases and first appearances.

For details on your criminal case, contact the District Attorney’s Office at 828-259-3410 or call 828-259-3400 for more information.

For civil superior cases, all trials scheduled in October will be continued. Trials will resume November 1, 2024. Hearings on motions will be conducted via Webex until further notice unless specific arrangements are made with the Trial Court Coordinator for an in-person hearing. For parties to civil cases that have limited or no access to the internet, a space will be made available at the Courthouse with a computer connection to conduct remote hearings via Webex. For questions regarding these or other issues, please contact Trial Court Coordinator John Rogers at [email protected] or call 828-259-6479.

Reminder: Although the courts are open, we still encourage you to avoid coming in person if possible. Electronic filing is available on NCcourts.gov under eCourts for your convenience. Filings have been extended to October 28, 2024.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.