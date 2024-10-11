Traffic Advisory for October 11, 2024

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON/BRIGHTON

Open Streets, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Open Streets Boston will give residents, visitors, and business owners the ability to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets. This will require some temporary parking regulations and some roadway diversions.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 6:00AM to 6:00PM on the following streets:

Brighton Avenue, Both sides, from Linden Street to Cambridge Street

Harvard Avenue, Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Commonwealth Avenue

BACK BAY

BOSTON 10K FOR WOMEN – Saturday, October 12, 2024

The annual Boston 10K for Women will follow this route: Beacon Street, right onto Massachusetts Avenue, over Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, into Cambridge, onto Memorial Drive eastbound, turn around at Wadsworth Street, heading eastbound to Vasser Street were runner reverse direction on Memorial Drive, heading westbound, left onto the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street finishing between the center gate of the Public Garden and Beacon Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Arlington Street

Beacon Street,Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Arlington Street, Public Garden side).

Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

International Association of Chiefs of Police, Tuesday, October 15, 2024 to Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The International Association of the Chiefs of Police and the Major City Chiefs Association will be in Boston from Tuesday, October 15, 2024 to Wednesday, October 23, 2024. These events will require several temporary parking restrictions with one of the events being a fun run scheduled Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Parking restrictions will be in place in the Seaport on:

D Street, West side (even side, BCEC side), from Summer Street to Cypher Street

And the Back Bay:

Boylston Street, West side (even side, BCEC side), from Dalton Street to Clarendon Street

The fun run will follow this route: Dartmouth Street, left onto Newbury Street, right onto Hereford Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Brookline Avenue, left onto Jersey Street, left onto Van Ness Street, left onto Ipswich Street, left onto Lansdowne Street, right onto Brookline Avenue, right onto Newbury Street Extension, right onto Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Hereford Street, left onto Hereford Street, left onto Boylston Street, right onto Dartmouth Street

Camp Harbor View Citython 5K – Saturday, November 23, 2024

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, the annual running of the Camp Harbor View Citython 5K will take place leaving from Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common, taking a left onto Beacon Street, a left onto Arlington Street, a right onto Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turning around at Charlesgate West and returning by Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Beacon Street, South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

EAST BOSTON

East BOOston Y 5K - Sunday, October 27, 2024

The East Boston YMCA will be hosting a 5K race called the East BOOston Y 5K. The race will take place mostly in park land, such as the Bremen Street Park, East Boston Greenway and Piers Park but for participants to get from the East Boston Greenway to Piers Park, Marginal Street will be used and it has been requested that part of that roadway be posted with a temporary parking restriction on the following street:

Marginal Street, South side (Piers Park side), from Orleans Street to opposite #142 Marginal Street

SEAPORT

MR8K – Sunday, October 13, 2024

The MR8K will take place in the Seaport District of South Boston. The race will start on Sleeper Street. This race will require some temporary parking regulations on the following streets:

Sleeper Street, Both sides, from Congress Street to Seaport Boulevard.

Seaport Boulevard, North side, Fan Pier Boulevard to B Street.

South side, at Sleeper Street in next to church, meters BC001 & BC002

Fan Pier Boulevard, East side, Seaport Boulevard to Northern Avenue.

Pier 4 Boulevard, Both sides, Seaport Boulevard to Northern Avenue.

Northern Avenue, South side, Fan Pier Boulevard to Pier 4 Boulevard.

WEST END

Boston Celtics Home Opening Game – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Canal Street will be closed to cars and open to pedestrians celebrating the Boston Celtics Home Opening Day at the TD Garden.

Parking restrictions will be in place Tuesday from 12PM to 11PM at the following location:

Canal Street, Both sides, from Rip Valenti Way to Causeway Street

Congress Street

Congress Street has reopened in an interim condition for all pedestrians and vehicles headed north towards New Chardon Street. We will be having discussions with the project developer and MBTA to determine any further changes based on construction timelines and what best serves the needs of transit riders. Sudbury Street will remain open to two-way traffic.

ORANGE LINE CLOSURE

Orange Line Riders will be impacted as Orange Line service will be replaced with shuttles. Visit mbta.com/orangeline for more information or the MBTA press release NOTE: From 10/12-10/13, when the Orange Line will be closed from Forest Hills to North Station, riders will transfer to the Green Line at Copley Station to get to North Station and intermediate stops. Residents are encouraged to take the Commuter Rail for direct access to South Station from Forest Hills, Ruggles, and Back Bay.

Residents who drive will experience heavy congestion along the shuttle route. Please avoid driving downtown and remember to stay local to your neighborhood whenever possible!

Temporary removal of parking spaces to accommodate shuttle movements, shuttle stops, and pop-up bus lanes. Parking will be restricted on sections of: Amory Street Columbus Ave Dartmouth Street Clarendon Street Huntington Avenue by Back Bay This map and this document show all parking regulation changes resulting from this closure

Temporary changes to traffic circulation to improve shuttle movements: One way westbound Amory Street at the intersection of Amory at Columbus (~150’) Northbound transit only Dartmouth Street in Back Bay, between Columbus Ave and Stuart

Cyclists will experience increased traffic due to heavy shuttle bus traffic on the route. Use the Southwest Corridor to get to the Back Bay/Copley neighborhoods for a low stress cycling route. Alternatively, there are low stress separated cycling facilities on Tremont Street east of Massachusetts Avenue

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.