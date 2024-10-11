Rocky Bleier to speak at the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Energy is thrilled to announce that Rocky Bleier, former NFL star and acclaimed motivational speaker, will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit, taking place on October 29-30, 2024, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is renowned not only for his athletic prowess but also for his inspiring journey of resilience and perseverance. After being awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War, he faced significant challenges in his recovery, ultimately overcoming adversity to achieve his dreams on the football field.

“Rocky’s powerful story of determination and grit resonates deeply in today’s rapidly evolving energy sector, where innovation and perseverance are essential for success,” says Nicholas Preservati, director of the Office of Energy. “We are excited to host Mr. Bleier at the Summit and show him how resilient the state of West Virginia truly is.”

The conference will bring together leaders, innovators and decision-makers from across the energy sector to discuss the latest advancements in energy, sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies. In addition to Bleier’s keynote address, the event will feature expert presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the industry.

For more details or to register for the event, visit the Energy Summit page on the West Virginia Office of Energy’s website.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit. Please RSVP to Chelsea Morrison at chelsea.t.morrison@wv.gov.

