Draft enviornmental and social safeguard documents for consultation: Myanmar Community Assistance Livelihood Project (MCLAP)

The objective of MCLAP is to increase access of vulnerable populations to emergency assistance, basic services and livelihood opportunities in selected areas of Myanmar. ICRC interventions under the Project will support livelihoods support and small-scale infrastructure activities. The draft Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP), Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) and Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) outline the potential environmental and social risks linked to the project and appropriate mitigation measures. These draft documents , for consultation can be found below:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.