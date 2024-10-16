Pathmaker Plumbing Prevents Dangerous Carbon Monoxide Leak During Water Heater Repair

Comparison of types of PVC piping PVC pipe bent from water heater Water heater after vs before

Pathmaker Plumbing of Charlotte prevented a dangerous carbon monoxide leak caused by improper PVC piping installation during a water heater repair.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathmaker Plumbing, a trusted Charlotte plumber, recently completed a water heater replacement that led to the critical discovery of a life-threatening carbon monoxide leak. The team was called in to fix a malfunctioning water heater but discovered a far more dangerous situation when they began their inspection.

The homeowners mentioned to the Pathmaker team that the room above where the water heater was located was occasionally occupied by their son. The team went on to inspect the attic floor adjacent to the bedroom where they found that PVC piping was used as the old water heater vent. The piping had broken apart and had been steadily filling the bedroom with carbon monoxide.

The type of PVC used in the original installation is not recommended for use as a water heater vent because it can bend and break down when it becomes exposed to heat, leading to serious safety risks. Carbon monoxide is a particularly dangerous threat. It’s considered to be highly toxic even in small amounts. Not all PVC is created for the same purpose. There are different types for different installations and having a licensed and qualified plumber who knows the difference can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

John Stokes, the owner of Pathmaker Plumbing, was immediately concerned after finding the condition of the PVC piping. “Carbon monoxide is deadly. Homeowners often don’t even realize the danger they’ve been put in from improper water heater installations,” he shared. “We’re very glad we were able to catch this for them before it turned into a worse situation.”

Stokes and the Pathmaker team immediately removed the broken and improper piping and replaced the old water heater system with a more efficient tankless water heater. This installation will ensure the home stays safe and protected. The family now enjoys a reliable hot water system without the looming threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pathmaker Plumbing would like to urge homeowners to have their water heater systems inspected, especially if they have PVC pipes. Regular inspections and maintenance from a qualified professional will help ensure the efficiency of any system and protect families from potential hazards.

How do you know your plumber is qualified to safely repair or install your tankless water heater? Reputable water heater companies like Rinnai will have a list of qualified installation professionals that they know have been properly trained on their website.

Pathmaker Plumbing is a licensed plumber in Charlotte that provides reliable plumbing, specializing in residential services. With their deep roots and connections to the community, the team is committed to delivering personalized service to every resident to keep them and their homes safe. Pathmaker is proud to provide the latest techniques for lasting results. For more information, visit www.pathmakerplumbing.com or contact 704-733-7507.

