Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, November 10 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 11, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 11, 2024—On Monday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Friedson will discuss the Council’s upcoming work session on the 2024-2028 Growth and Infrastructure Policy. The Council reviews this policy every four years and establishes standards for evaluating public infrastructure such as schools, transportation systems, and water and sewer services, and the impact that new development may have on this infrastructure. These standards determine if the infrastructure is adequate to accommodate proposed development. The policy also describes how to identify inadequate infrastructure, how infrastructure can be improved, and the timeframe for when improvements should occur.

Friedson will also preview a multi-year plan for ongoing budget reviews outside of the County's traditional budget cycle. In mid-November, the Council will conduct a base budget review of Montgomery County Public Schools with an evaluation of cost drivers including a detailed analysis of large spending categories and the Blueprint for Maryland's Future. While the school system will be the first base budget review, the Council will also evaluate the largest components of County spending next June and move to other areas of spending in future years.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on October 14 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.