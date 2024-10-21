Monarch House Continues to Expand, Opening Its 14th Clinic in Canada

Monarch House -Leading provider of interdisciplinary behavoiural health services in Canada

Monarch House Ltd, a leading Canadian network of interdisciplinary behavioural health centres, opens newest location in Burquitlam, Burnaby, BC.

We are delighted to open our 14th clinic in Burquitlam. This expansion allows us to extend our reach and support even more families and individuals” — Chelsea Ganam, President of Monarch House

BURNABY, CANADA, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monarch House Ltd ("Monarch House"), a leading Canadian network of interdisciplinary behavioural health centres, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 14th clinic, strategically located in Burquitlam, Burnaby, BC.This marks the fourth new clinic opened this year, further expanding Monarch House's national footprint.This significant milestone highlights Monarch House's unwavering commitment to providing supportive and inclusive environments for individuals and families affected by neurodevelopmental needs.The new clinic will offer tailored, evidence-based services , leveraging the combined expertise of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and mental health professionals.Monarch House continues to set the standard for holistic and collaborative care across Canada."We are delighted to open our 14th clinic in Burquitlam. This expansion allows us to extend our reach and support even more families and individuals," said Chelsea Ganam, President of Monarch House. "Our mission is to create a sense of belonging, and this clinic will be a welcoming space where families can feel valued and receive top-quality support."This expansion follows the successful openings of new clinics in Mississauga (ON), Langley (BC), and Burlington (ON), as part of Monarch House's dynamic growth strategy.For more information about the new Burquitlam clinic and the services offered, interested families are invited to contact (604) 227-7168 or visit www.monarchhouse.ca About Monarch HouseFounded in 2008, Monarch House operates clinics in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, prioritizing outcomes for children and families. By improving access and coordinating services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and changing behavioural needs, Monarch House ensures comprehensive support throughout their lifespan. The team of Board Certified Behaviour Analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and mental health professionals work collaboratively and individually to deliver evidence-based services. Committed to continuous learning, Monarch House conducts research to advance understanding and provide the most effective services possible. Monarch House is supported by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

Early signs of Autism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.