Senate approves Governor Newsom’s special session proposal to stop gas price spikes

Now the measure goes back to the Assembly for a final concurrence vote.

“Rising gas prices impact everyone in California and nearly every facet of our lives – from how much we’re paying at the pump to the cost of what we’re buying at the store. Putting mechanisms in place to help prevent costs from spiking and sending family budgets into a tailspin benefits us all, and working together, we’ve been able to do just that,” said Senate President pro Tem Mike McGuire (D-North Coast). “Thank you to all of the Senators for the swift, hard work and focus this week, and to our Assembly partners and Governor Newsom for their partnership on this effort.”

Experts have come out in support of this measure, including Stanford economists who praised the proposal for being “an economically sound policy that addresses an important problem in a well-targeted way” and the “additional supply would free up refinery capacity to serve Nevada and Arizona, also reducing prices in these markets.”

Supporters of the bill include mayors, local leaders, consumer organizations, environmental advocates, labor, business leaders and consumer groups. Last month, the Governor and supporters met and discussed how gasoline price spikes affect millions of Californians’ everyday lives, and shared why this plan will help California families.

