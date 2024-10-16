Global Peter Drucker Forum and Living Machine Institute Partner to Reframe Management for the 21st Century

The inaugural event of "The India Way" will take place at the workshop day of the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna on November 13, 2024. Global Peter Drucker Forum will take place in Vienna Hofburg on the 14th and 15th November 2024

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Peter Drucker Forum and the Living Machine Institute are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at rethinking and reshaping management principles to meet the challenges of the modern world. This collaboration will explore the convergence of traditional humanistic values with contemporary management practices, offering innovative solutions for organizations worldwide.The partnership will launch with the unveiling of "The India Way," a movement inspired by Corporate Ayurveda—a philosophy that applies India's ancient wisdom of balance, renewal, and longevity to corporate management. As corporations face increasing pressures for short-term growth and rising existential risks, this approach offers a path to sustainable, self-renewing success.Unni Krishnan, Founder of the Living Machine Institute, commented: "This partnership represents a powerful alignment between wisdom traditions and contemporary management. We believe it's time to rethink what constitutes organizational success by embedding the principle of longevity as a superior marker, to which growth and profitability are duty-bound."Richard Straub, Founder and President of the Global Peter Drucker Forum, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Living Machine Institute. This partnership confirms the truly global nature of the Drucker Forum, where new ideas and inspiration flow from all corners of the world, including India—home to some of the world's most successful companies."The inaugural event of "The India Way" will take place at the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna on November 13, 2024. Speakers include distinguished business leaders and prominent thinkers in management theory, offering diverse perspectives on integrating ancient wisdom with modern leadership.This groundbreaking collaboration promises to provide a fresh, global perspective on leadership and management, addressing the complex challenges faced by businesses in the 21st century.About the Global Peter Drucker Forum: The Global Peter Drucker Forum is an annual event that gathers leading management thinkers, practitioners, and executives from around the world. Inspired by Peter Drucker's legacy, the Forum serves as a platform for the exchange of ideas on the future of management and leadership.About the Living Machine Institute: The Living Machine Institute is a research and solutions platform dedicated to answering fundamental questions about organizational success. Our mission is to establish longevity and compounding returns as superior markers of business success, pioneering an approach that elevates the regenerative capacities of organizations to build self-perpetuating institutions.

