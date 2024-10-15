iLeaseXpress: Affordable ASC 842 Lease Accounting Solution for Companies Moving Beyond Spreadsheets, Starting at $99/Mth

The easiest to use, most cost-effective, and accurate solution to the FASB ASC 842 Lease Accounting Standard Changes

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iLease Management LLC is excited to offer iLeaseXpress , a cost-effective lease accounting cloud solution that helps businesses move away from outdated spreadsheet-based processes. iLeaseXpress is the perfect solution for companies with under 15 leases and looking for an affordable, user-friendly tool that ensures full compliance with the ASC 842 lease accounting standard. iLeaseXpress is Free for companies with up to 5 leases, just $99 per month for up to 10 leases, and $149 per month for up to 15 leases.Since its launch, iLeaseXpress has already been embraced by businesses seeking a better way to manage smaller lease portfolios. Many companies continue to rely on spreadsheets, a method that is prone to errors, time-consuming, and difficult to scale as lease portfolios grow. iLeaseXpress addresses these pain points by automating lease calculations, reporting, and compliance processes, providing a modern solution for today’s lease accounting needs.The Time to Switch from Spreadsheets is NowWith ASC 842 requirements placing more pressure on businesses to accurately account for their leases, iLeaseXpress offers a timely solution. It’s specifically designed for small to mid-sized companies that find themselves bogged down by manual spreadsheet processes and need an affordable alternative. iLeaseXpress makes the transition simple, automating the tasks that are most often susceptible to errors and inefficiencies in spreadsheets."Even though iLeaseXpress has already launched, many companies still aren’t aware of how much time and effort they could save by switching from spreadsheets," said John Meedzan, Managing Partner of iLease Management LLC. "We’re offering iLeaseXpress to companies that want to stay compliant with ASC 842, reduce errors, and free up valuable time by using a fully automated system at a cost that makes sense for a smaller number of leases."Key Benefits of iLeaseXpress- Eliminate Spreadsheet Hassles: Replace cumbersome spreadsheets with an automated, error-free lease accounting platform.- Streamlined Compliance: Automate calculations, reporting, and journal entries, ensuring ASC 842 compliance effortlessly.- Simplify Lease Modifications: Easily manage lease term changes and remeasurements with a user-friendly platform.- Centralized Management: Manage real estate, equipment, and vehicle leases from one system, ensuring consistency.- Audit-Ready: Built-in audit trails and compliance checks make your lease data fully audit-ready and transparent.- Affordable and Scalable: Starting at just $99/month, iLeaseXpress grows with your business, no matter the size.A Perfect Fit for Small and Mid-Sized BusinessesiLeaseXpress is ideal for small and mid-sized businesses that find spreadsheets no longer adequate for managing their lease portfolios. iLeaseXpress offers the automation and accuracy they need to comply with ASC 842, without breaking the bank.Businesses interested in learning more about how iLeaseXpress can simplify their lease accounting process or those wanting to sign up for a free trial can visit https://ileasexpress.com/ About iLease Management LLCiLease Management LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive lease accounting and management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company’s solutions, iLeasePro & iLeaseXpress, are user-friendly and robust cloud software platforms that simplify lease management while ensuring compliance with ASC 842 lease accounting standards.iLeasePro & iLeaseXpress help businesses streamline their lease administration processes, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain compliance with evolving accounting regulations. By combining innovation with a commitment to data security, iLease Management LLC empowers its clients to succeed in today’s complex regulatory landscape.

