Third Quarter Unemployment Wage and Filing Deadline Extended to Businesses in 27 Helene-Impacted Counties and Tribal Area

Raleigh, N.C.

To aid businesses as they continue the recovery process following Hurricane Helene, the Division of Employment Security (DES) has extended the deadline for businesses in the 27 counties and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina area to meet their third quarter wage filing requirements.

The new deadline for these disaster-impacted businesses to complete their third quarter wage filing requirements is December 31, 2024.

The 27 counties are: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina. Additional counties may be added to the list of federally declared disaster areas at a later date.

Businesses in non-disaster-declared counties have until October 31, 2024, to meet their third quarter wage filing requirements.

The North Carolina State Unemployment Insurance Tax System, or NCSUITS, allows employers to file their quarterly wage and tax report as well as make payments online. Employers must have a NCSUITS account to access the system and file electronically online.

For more information, go to either des.nc.gov/dua or des.nc.gov/ncsuits.

