Official Media Advisory: Grand Opening for Tyler State Park’s New Headquarters

TYLER – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Tyler State Park will host a grand opening event Oct. 18 for the new park headquarters.

The facility, designed to resemble Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) facilities found elsewhere in the park, features an interpretive gallery highlighting the history of the park, improved accessibility for staff and visitors, increased office space, centralized conference room, better parking options to prevent traffic congestion and a new radio tower for improved communications within the park. Natural materials help the building blend into the park environment.

Planning for the new headquarters facility began more than 10 years ago and construction commenced in the winter of 2021. Tyler State Park was built by CCC 2888 between 1935 and 1941 and has a total of 985 acres.

Where: Tyler State Park – 789 Park Road 16, Tyler

When: 10 – 11 a.m. Oct. 18

Media will have a chance to interview Tyler State Parks staff and other TPWD dignitaries along with photo opportunities and a tour of the facility.

RSVP is required for media who want to attend this private grand opening event. If interested, please RSVP to news@tpwd.texas.gov.

Funding for this project was provided by Proposition 5 through the Sporting Goods Sales Tax.

