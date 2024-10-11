Elmwood Park Zoo Promises Spooktacular Fun for the Whole Family During Trick-or-Treat Nights

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elmwood Park Zoo is bringing back the thrills and chills of Halloween with its beloved Trick-or-Treat Nights ! Designed to create memories for guests of all ages, the event offers much more than just candy — it’s a night full of entertainment, carousel rides, crafts, photo opportunities, and, of course, animals! This special event takes place from October 24 through October 27, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and is surely going to be an unforgettable experience.Children and adults alike are encouraged to wear their best costumes as they stroll through the zoo’s festive grounds. In addition to collecting treats at various stations, guests can enjoy a complimentary carousel ride, animal meet-and-greets, and plenty of interactive activities. For guests 21 and over, Zoo Brew will be open, offering exclusive drink specials to add a bit of seasonal cheer.In addition to these spooktacular activities, the Trick-or-Treat Nights will also feature live entertainment from local artists. Every night, guests can enjoy music from professional singers and sisters Danielle and Jennifer, whose harmonies will provide the perfect backdrop for this spooky evening. Trick-or-treaters can also marvel at the amazing talents of Andrew Scharff, known as Mister Legs, who is a skilled stiltwalker.And, of course, what would a night at the zoo be without animals? This event is the perfect place to introduce young children to some of Halloween’s most iconic wildlife, such as bats, owls, and spiders. Elmwood Park Zoo’s educators will be on hand to share fascinating facts about these creatures and explain their roles in nature — dispelling myths and fostering appreciation for these often misunderstood animals.Elmwood Park Zoo’s Trick-or-Treat Nights promise to be more than just a typical Halloween outing. It’s a perfect chance to celebrate the holiday in a safe, family-focused environment. Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased online . Don’t miss the chance to experience Halloween at Elmwood Park Zoo and make memories that will last a lifetime! Learn more at https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ About Elmwood Park Zoo:Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.