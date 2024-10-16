Fraction Reaches $7M ARR, Expands Services to Include Fractional Growth Marketers and CMOs

Fraction celebrates hitting $7M ARR and expands its offerings with fractional growth marketers and CMOs to help startups scale smarter and faster.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraction , a leader in providing fractional tech talent for startups, proudly announces reaching $7M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at its two-year mark. Building on its success in the tech sector, Fraction is now expanding its services to include fractional growth marketers and Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) , giving startups access to high-caliber marketing talent without the full-time commitment.Since its inception, Fraction has helped startups scale by offering elite fractional developers and engineers. The addition of fractional marketing services comes in response to growing demand from startups looking for cost-effective ways to grow their brand, acquire customers, and optimize their marketing strategies.“Our goal has always been to help startups scale by providing the right talent, exactly when they need it,” said Praveen Ghanta, CEO of Fraction. “We’ve seen incredible success with our tech teams , and now we’re excited to bring that same level of expertise to the marketing side of things. With fractional CMOs and growth marketers, startups can get top-tier marketing strategy and execution without having to spend on full-time roles."As fractional growth marketers and CMOs become increasingly in demand, Fraction offers a tailored solution for startups navigating today's competitive landscape. Whether it's refining marketing campaigns or optimizing customer acquisition funnels, these professionals bring both strategic vision and execution skills to the table.“Startups often struggle to afford senior marketing leadership, especially when they’re bootstrapping,” added Ghanta. “Fraction solves that by offering flexible, high-impact marketing talent that helps companies grow faster, smarter, and more efficiently.”About FractionFraction provides elite fractional talent for startups, helping them scale efficiently by offering access to top engineers, developers, growth marketers, and CMOs. With a proven track record of helping startups reach significant exits, Fraction is dedicated to delivering high-quality expertise at a fraction of the cost.For more information, visit www.fraction.work

