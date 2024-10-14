NY’S HOTTEST COMPOST BIN BRAND HELPS PREPARE FOR CITY-WIDE MANDATORY COMPOSTING LAW

New York City announced it will begin a mandatory curbside compost pickup – and Bamboozle is here to keep composting easy and aesthetically pleasing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When New York Magazine said “all the ‘hot environmentally conscious’ New Yorkers” have Bamboozle, it was two years before the city would instate mandatory composting. The City of New York announced that beginning in Oct. 6 2024, all NYC residents in every borough will be required by law to compost—separating all food scraps and soiled-paper from other trash. Compost will be picked up curbside by the Department of Sanitation. Now, Bamboozle doesn’t just have to be for hot, environmentally conscious New Yorkers – but ALL New Yorkers.“I think it is a commendable move for the City of New York to require composting. We have seen increasing numbers of towns and cities across the country make impactful changes to trash and recycling pickup. Curbside pickup throughout the boroughs makes composting feasible for those who don’t have access to land. At Bamboozle, we’ve dedicated ourselves to making sustainable living better and simpler. We hope our bins continue to contribute to progressive changes such as this,” said Bamboozle President, Avi Greenstein.The most stylish and functional bin is made for more than just being aesthetically pleasing. Perfect for both new and seasoned composters, Bamboozle is made of a high-quality material that elevates kitchen design with fun colors and compact sizing ideal for every New Yorker. In addition, each bin includes the 100% compostable hemp filter ensures a neutral scent and doubles as a dish scrubber to further reduce waste. With the most recent version launched, the brand behind the compost bin so chic it made food waste sexy is now offering its famed bins in Astrik, a material developed internally by Bamboozle, a revolutionary material that looks and feels like a high-quality, matte plastic but is made from plants. Bamboozle looks good, and it feels good knowing you’re omitting excess waste.Bamboozle’s tips for every New Yorker to compost easily:- Get a composting bin that can be stored in a small space or displayed on the counter for easy access and storage in any sized kitchen … like Bamboozle!- Look for bins with a filter so that food waste between compost pickup day won’t begin to smell … like Bamboozle!- Try bins with lids so that unsightly, quickly decomposing waste is kept under wraps. A handle is also ideal, so bins are easy to transport to the curb … like, you guessed it, Bamboozle!- Place all uneaten or leftover food scraps (aside from meat or dairy) into the bin. Coffee grinds, eggshells and food-soiled paper products can also go into the bin.- YES: you can toss ino Ground Coffee & Filterso Crushed Egg Shellso Paper Tea Bagso Fruit and Vegetable Scrapso Grains & Nut Shells- NO; it does not belong in the bin:o ALL Meat, Fish, Poultry Productso Dairy Productso Greasy Foods & Bone- Bring to the curb and let the NYC Sanitation Department do the rest!To purchase Bamboozle, visit BamboozleHome.com. For more information visit Bamboozle online and follow on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Bamboozle and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

