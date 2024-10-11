BeyondTrust Named a Leader Once Again in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management

Report reaffirms BeyondTrust’s position as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market

Report highlights Innovation, Market Leadership, and Product Excellence

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced it has been recognized by KuppingerCole Analysts AG as a leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM). This marks the fifth consecutive year of BeyondTrust’s continued leadership, ranking highly across all metrics, including Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability Product Innovation, and Overall Market Leadership.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for 2024 offers a comprehensive analysis of 24 leading PAM vendors, providing crucial insights for security and IAM decision-makers. The report evaluates the strengths and capabilities of PAM vendors, focusing on innovation, product features, and market reach. The 2024 report highlights BeyondTrust’s excellence in delivering advanced PAM solutions to organizations facing the challenges of cloud adoption, digital transformation, and identity proliferation.

“BeyondTrust offers a highly flexible platform,” said Paul Fisher, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole. “Its ability to provide just-in-time access, robust deployment options, and unified visibility across cloud and on-premises environments makes it a worthy Leader.”

“We are honored to once again be named a leader in KuppingerCole’s 2024 Leadership Compass for PAM,” said Marc Maiffret, Chief Technology Officer at BeyondTrust. “Our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer success continues to fuel our growth and leadership in the identity space. Our solutions are built to ensure fast deployment, ease of use, and the highest security standards, empowering organizations to protect their most critical assets.”

Last month, BeyondTrust was also recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Privileged Access Management (PAM) analyst report for the sixth consecutive year. This report evaluates Leaders on two axes; their ability to Execute, and Completeness of Vision.

For a complimentary copy of the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/resources/research/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-pam



About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

