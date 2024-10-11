Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,289 in the last 365 days.

Climb Bio Announces Abstract Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced that it will present data at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024, which will take place in San Diego, CA from October 23-27, 2024.

Poster Presentation

A Phase 1b Single Arm Open-Label Study of Budoprutug, an Anti-CD19 Monoclonal Antibody with Enhanced ADCC, in Primary Membranous Nephropathy
Presenter: Frank Cortazar, M.D., Director, New York Nephrology Vasculitis and Glomerular Center;
Chief, Division of Nephrology, St. Peter's Hospital; Chief, Clinical Research, St. Peter's Health Partners;
Clinical Scientist, Massachusetts General Hospital
Session Title: Membranous Nephropathy, FSGS, and Minimal Change Disease [PO1402-1]
Session Date, Time: October 24, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT
Poster Board #: TH-PO587

About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843

Media
Jon Yu
ICR Westwicke
jon.yu@westwicke.com
475-395-5375


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Climb Bio Announces Abstract Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more