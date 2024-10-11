Luxury Sunglass Market 2024 Trends : Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, Report

The global luxury sunglass market size is expected to garner $6.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Luxury Sunglass Market - Based on frame material, the injected segment held the major market share of 36.7%.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global luxury sunglass market garnered $4.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $6.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global luxury sunglass market based on product type, frame material, end user, distribution channel, and region.Based on product type, the non-polarized segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global luxury sunglass market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the polarized segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12813 Based on end user, the men segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the women segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on product type, the non-polarized segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global luxury sunglass market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the polarized segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end user, the men segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the women segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12813 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Carl Zeiss AGEssilorLuxottica SAGuccio Gucci S.p.ARandolph Engineering, IncGiorgio Armani S.p.A.LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis VuittonLoch EffectsPrada S.p.AMarcolin S.p.A.Safilo Group SpA𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-perfume-market 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-watches-market-A06350

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.