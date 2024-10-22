Lipid Nanosciences, Inc Formulation Development Completed and Marching Toward Proof of Concept (POC) Studies

Lipid Nanosciences, Inc is pleased to announce the advancement of its proprietary lipid based therapeutic candidate expected to treat infectious disease, etc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcement: Formulation Development completed with plans to advance to Proof of Concept (POC) Partner with date to be announced in the coming weeks. Lipid NanoSciences , Inc (LNS) a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics based on lipids. Lipids are a broad group of organic compounds which include fats, waxes, sterols, fat-soluble vitamins, monoglycerides, diglycerides, phospholipids, and others. The functions of lipids include storing energy, signaling, and acting as structural components of cell membranes.LNS under contract with MRI Global, Kansas City, Kansas has worked closely with MRI’s formulation team of experts along with the company’s in-vivo study development group for the last ten months to effectively create proprietary lipid-based therapeutics to treat bacterial and viral infections in both human and veterinary applications with an objective to effectively treat unmet medical conditions.After extensive and often exhaustive efforts to establish the prospective formulation, the collective teams feel that we have our best candidate to move forward with proof-of-concept initiatives in infectious diseases models.Early studies with exploratory formulations yielded significant results prompting the company to pursue more successful, replicable, safe and effective formulations. Preliminary study designs have been established with the MRI team and we now have a significant amount of material for going forward studies.However, and unfortunately, we recently received notice that while we can continue to work with MRI on formulation and future clinical development studies, as a corporation, MRI has decided to cease all POC and preclinical studies as they complete the work they have previously undertaken. While this is not something that either side expected, this happens, and we are working together to find alternative preclinical study contract relationships that will enable the company to advance effectively as planned. LNS has been speaking with multiple other CROs with plans to speak with others within the next week."The company hopes to finalize its selection for a preclinical partner very soon and begin demonstrating efficacy in these much needed indications so we may advance to clinical studies with a goal for commercialization for veterinary care and human applications." Says Michael Wilhelm, CEO. He also says, "To treat indications such as sepsis in animal and or human alone where early treatment can greatly improve chances of survival for an often fatal diagnosis would be a huge win for everyone. We are very proud and very excited."LNS will continue to share progress as the company moves along and through the exciting and often arduous and costly efforts of drug discovery, development and commercialization. We appreciate the continued support and interest of our partners and relationships now and tomorrow.

