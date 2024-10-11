Aisera Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management

Recognized for Highest in Ability to Execute as well as for our Completeness of Vision

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for the enterprise, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management . This evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. We believe Aisera’s placement in the Leaders Quadrant demonstrates the company’s ability to not only deliver on product strategy and innovation, but also its focus on achieving measurable and sustainable operational efficiencies for customers.



“We believe enterprises utilizing agentic AI are leading the charge in delivering superior employee and customer experiences, maximizing ROI, and setting the benchmark for a new era of intelligent and autonomous operations—turning innovation into a strategic advantage that drives sustainable growth,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. “Powered by an agentic reasoning architecture, Aisera’s Agentic AI products unlock human potential to save millions of dollars in operating costs, enhancing productivity by 80%, and achieving 75% auto-resolution rates. It's an honor to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this space, and we believe it is a significant validation for the value our suite of enterprise agentic AI products deliver. We look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class, innovative agentic AI products that supercharge enterprise efficiency for our growing customer base.”

Aisera’s reasoning and best-in-class agentic architecture is built on the following:

AI-native architecture: Future-proof and scale AI innovation with the adaptability to seamlessly integrate evolving advancements through integrated AI frameworks, automation, and orchestration, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.

Future-proof and scale AI innovation with the adaptability to seamlessly integrate evolving advancements through integrated AI frameworks, automation, and orchestration, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. Agentic and reasoning architecture: Automatically understand, reason, and proactively fulfill requests, ensuring personalized and contextual responses with actions.

Domain-specific LLMs: Ensures AI agents deliver accurate responses and reduce hallucinations across engineering, finance, IT, HR, customer service, and more.

Intentless conversational AI: Understands and responds to complex user requests in real-time, fostering a natural and intuitive conversational experience. By understanding context, it effectively activates AI agents to accomplish tasks efficiently.

Enterprise-wide Universal AI Copilot: Orchestrates task-specific agents to boost user productivity with a unified interface across all domains and channels (voice and digital).

Agentic dynamic workflows: Builds automations in natural language, which complete complex tasks by identifying what APIs to call and then dynamically orchestrating their execution in sequence on the fly. This reduces development times and bridges workflow gaps, enhancing self-service capabilities.

Proactive prediction and detection of major incidents: Proactively detects and resolves major incidents, outages, and performance issues. It analyzes data from your tech stack to identify root causes, reduce resolution times, and prevent revenue loss.



“Gartner defines artificial intelligence applications in IT service management as tools that augment and extend IT service management (ITSM) workflows using AI. These tools analyze ITSM data and metadata (primarily found in ITSM platforms) to provide autonomous and bi-directional actions on ITSM practices and workflows, such as IT service desk and support activities.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management, By Chris Matchett, Rich Doheny, Chris Laske, Ankita Hundal, October 11, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Aisera

Aisera is a leading provider of agentic AI that helps businesses accelerate revenue growth, enhance productivity, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional user experiences.

Our products—- AI Copilot with Search , Agent Assist —are built on the agentic AI Platform, the core foundation for enterprise GenAI applications and agents. Aisera employs the TRAPS framework (Transparent, Responsible, Auditable, Privacy-focused, and Secure) to meet strict data governance requirements while upholding the highest standards of Responsible AI.

