Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT to Resume Temporary Road Closures for Washington Bridge Demoliton

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced it will resume temporary road closures in Providence and East Providence in connection with the resumption of bridge deck and beam demolition of the old Washington Bridge.

Effective Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m., RIDOT will close a section of Waterfront Drive in East Providence at the I-195 overpass for this work. The closure will be in place for approximately one week. During that time, drivers will be directed to follow a short detour using Valley Street, which runs parallel to Waterfront Drive. Motorists should be aware that a short section of Valley Street will have a gravel riding surface.

Starting Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m., RIDOT will close a section of Gano Street in Providence at the I-195 overpass. Necessary overnight deck hammering is expected to last three nights then shift to daytime work. Nightly closures of Gano Street will still be necessary, Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for other demolition activities. Later in October, RIDOT may potentially need to schedule a full weekend closure of Gano Street for beam removal. Once this schedule is confirmed, RIDOT will provide additional information.

Whenever Gano Street is closed, drivers will follow a signed detour using India Street, Wickenden Street and South Main Street and South Water Street. The on-ramp to I-195 West at Gano Street will remain open.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

