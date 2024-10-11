Telfair Museums Presents Norman Rockwell & Peers: Illustrating Childhood

Savannah, GA, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfair Museums is proud to announce an exclusive exhibition, Norman Rockwell & Peers: Illustrating Childhood, set to run from October 11, 2024, to January 5, 2025, at the Jepson Center, located at 207 W. York Street. This unique exhibition will showcase the depiction of childhood through the works of Norman Rockwell (1894–1978), along with other distinguished illustrators such as J.C. Leyendecker (1874–1951), Maxfield Parrish (1870–1966), Jessie Willcox Smith (1863–1935), and N.C. Wyeth (1882–1945). In collaboration with the National Museum of American Illustration, this exhibit will feature over 60 notable works by key figures in American illustration history.

Norman Rockwell, renowned for his nostalgic and heartwarming portrayals of everday American life, remains one of the most beloved illustrators of the 20th century. His work, celebrated for capturing small-town life and addressing social issues, achieved widespread popularity through magazine reproductions and print advertisements. Despite facing criticism from modern art proponents, Rockwell's illustrations, notably his 321 cover paintings for The Saturday Evening Post over 47 years, remain iconic representations of American culture.

Norman Rockwell & Peers: Illustrating Childhood will explore how these eminent illustrators used childhood themes to reflect on the changing and complex nature of American society. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of works, including advertisements, calendar illustrations, magazine covers, and story artworks, providing a comprehensive view of how illustration has influenced and mirrored cultural shifts.

“Norman Rockwell's works capture the very essence of American life with unparalleled warmth and detail. This exhibition not only highlights his iconic pieces but also brings together a diverse group of illustrators who, like Rockwell, have beautifully chronicled our shared human experiences,” said David Brenneman, Executive Director and CEO. “This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to explore the rich tapestry of illustration and uncover the stories that have shaped our cultural landscape.”

To celebrate the exhibition, Telfair Museums will host a members opening reception and lecture by Judy Goffman Cutler, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the National Museum of American Illustration in Newport, RI and Founder and Executive Director of the American Illustrators Gallery in New York City.

For more information about the exhibition, visit [www.telfair.org/exhibitions/illustrating-childhood/](http://www.telfair.org/exhibitions/illustrating-childhood/).

About Telfair Museums

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit www.telfair.org.

