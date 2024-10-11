Antimicrobial Textiles Market Value Understanding Pricing and Valuation Trends

Antimicrobial Textiles Market Value

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A report by Allied Market Research, titled “ Antimicrobial Textiles Market by Fabric (Polyester, Polyamide, Cotton, and Others), Active Agent (Metal & Metallic Salts, Synthetic Organic Compounds, and Bio-Based Agents), and Application (Medical Textiles, Home Textiles, Apparels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” reveals the global antimicrobial textiles industry was valued at $10.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8300 Market DynamicsKey Drivers:Growing demand for antimicrobial medical textiles in healthcare.Increased awareness regarding health and hygiene.Challenges:Environmental and health concerns linked to antimicrobial agents.Fluctuations in raw material costs.Opportunities:Growth in the healthcare sector, especially in emerging economies, is anticipated to drive new market opportunities.Segment InsightsFabric:- The cotton segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing nearly 50% of the revenue, owing to its wide usage in medical textiles and apparel. It is expected to continue leading the market throughout the forecast period.- The polyester segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027, driven by increasing disposable income and growing awareness of antimicrobial home textiles in developing nations.Application:- Medical textiles led in 2019 with over 40% market share and are forecast to maintain dominance through 2027, with the highest projected CAGR of 7.8%, particularly in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Other segments analyzed include apparels and home textiles.Regional Outlook- North America held the largest share of the global market in 2019, contributing more than one-third of the total revenue, thanks to a well-established consumer base and heightened health awareness.- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027, driven by the rise of the healthcare sector, key textile manufacturers, and increased military fabric expenditures.Key Market Players- Aditya Birla Group- Fuji Chemical Industries, Ltd.- Herculite, Inc.- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited- Kolon Industries, Inc.- Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.- Sanitized AG- Sarex Textile Chemicals- Toyobo Co., Ltd.- Vardhman Holdings LimitedThe antimicrobial textiles market is poised for significant growth, especially in healthcare and home textiles, as demand for hygienic materials continues to rise globally.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-textiles-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

