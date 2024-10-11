Lithuania gives EUR 20,000 to help developing economies and LDCs improve trade skills

The Global Trust Fund finances around 280 activities a year, mostly tailor-made training activities delivered at national and regional level, covering various trade-related areas including agriculture, services and trade facilitation. Close to 2,800 activities have been organised under this fund over more than 20 years.

Lithuania's WTO Ambassador Raimondas Ališauskas said: “In light of increasing geopolitical tensions, the need for fair and inclusive trade is more important than ever. Lithuania's contribution to the WTO Trust Fund demonstrates our dedication to a multilateral trade system that benefits everyone, supports developing countries and enhances resilience against global uncertainties.”

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: “This contribution shows Lithuania's commitment to an inclusive trading system that brings economic benefits to people across the world. I thank Lithuania for helping government officials improve their skillsets to make better use of the multilateral trading system, helping increase the gains from trade for people at home and abroad.”

Lithuania has contributed a total of CHF 450,000 (just over EUR 480,000) to the WTO Global Trust Fund over nearly 20 years.