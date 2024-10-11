CASA Lake County Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CASA Lake County received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

CASA Lake County, based in Vernon Hills, IL, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system. The organization’s mission is to train volunteers to represent the children in court, ensuring their best interests are met and they are placed in safe, permanent homes. Through their work, CASA helps children either return to their families when appropriate or transition into stable environments where they can thrive.

Each year, many children in Lake County are removed from unsafe homes and placed in foster care. CASA volunteers play a crucial role in providing stability and guidance during this often lengthy and uncertain process. By reducing time spent in temporary care and aiding in quicker, safer placements, the trained advocates help ensure that children do not get lost in the system.

According to Brendan Siegfried, Director of Development at CASA Lake County, "One standout feature of our program is the dedication of our volunteers. They help identify the best possible placements for children, giving them a better chance at finding permanent, safe homes as quickly as possible. This has a tremendous benefit for the children and our community by reducing the number of kids in care."

CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and do not require legal expertise. They serve as the child’s advocate throughout the legal proceedings, offering a consistent presence in what can otherwise be a chaotic time. Children with CASA representation tend to spend significantly less time in foster care and are more likely to find permanent placements.

CASA Lake County’s efforts extend beyond immediate advocacy. They also focus on educational support, ensuring foster children succeed in school and beyond. Through these initiatives, CASA aims to provide every child with the stability and resources they need to grow and thrive in a nurturing environment.

“CASA Lake County’s work aligns closely with our mission to support organizations making a tangible difference in the community. We’re proud to contribute to their efforts in providing children with the stability and care they deserve during difficult times,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

