CSW Industrials Increases Quarterly Dividend by 14% to $0.24 Per Share

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or approximately 14.3%, as compared to the declared dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2024.



“We are pleased to announce another increase in our quarterly dividend. The mid-year dividend increase reflects our strong balance sheet, cash flows and profitability. Since October of 2015, we have returned over $200 million in cash to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, while delivering impressive growth and best-in-class margins,” said Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Details Dividend Amount: $0.24 Record Date: October 25, 2024 Payable Date: November 8, 2024

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

