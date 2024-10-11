Global Uranium Corp. Prepares to Commence Ground-Based Radiometric Survey on Wyoming Projects

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTCQB: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce preparations are underway to commence a ground-based radiometric survey across its Wyoming uranium projects. This survey is a critical step in the Company’s exploration efforts as it seeks to identify high-priority targets for future drilling.



The survey will be conducted using a two-person field team provided by McKay Geoscience, utilizing a Spectral Scintillometer RS-125 unit. The team will also incorporate drone technology to capture high-resolution aerial imagery. The combination of scintillometer readings and drone imagery will provide a comprehensive dataset to enhance the understanding of uranium-bearing areas adjacent to known roll-front uranium deposits.

The field work is planned to require approximately ten days, commencing in early October, covering the Company’s Wyoming properties, including: WAC, Jabs, Big Bend, Jeep South, and Airline #2. The radiometric survey methodology includes 50-meter sample spacing and 750-foot line spacing, optimizing data collection while adhering to the claim boundaries. Initial control data from the radiometric survey will be delivered promptly to allow for real-time adjustments and ensure the accuracy of the data collection.

Next Steps

The field program will lay the groundwork for future exploration activities, including potential follow-up magnetic surveys and drill targeting. The survey results are expected to be available by the end of October, providing critical information for future drill planning.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds seven key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, future exploration plans and activities. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company is unable to carry out its exploration plans and activities as currently contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; title and environmental risks; and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

