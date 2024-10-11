EVA Solar Films Market Growing at a 9.0% CAGR to Reach US$ 7.52 Billion from 2024 to 2032

EVA Solar Films Market

The growing acquisition of solar panels globally is a prominent factor driving the EVA solar films market.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) solar films are a crucial part of photovoltaic (PV) panels, which behave as an encapsulant offering insulation.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EVA solar films market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 7.52 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 9.0% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 3.46 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬?EVA hot melt adhesive sheets are a configuration of thermoplastic glue that alleviates when warmed up and solidifies when simmered causing robust association amidst substances. In the solar industry, EVA film is extensively utilized to confine photovoltaic (PV) modules. The necessary constituent safeguards solar cells from exterior constituents involving moisture, UV light, and heat strain. EVA film solutions are rendered to escalate solar panel's longevity and productivity rendering them more reliable and resistant in an assortment of ecological settings.

Solar cells are laminated between EVA sheets utilizing a laminator while flattened and vacuumed. At temperatures soaring to 150 degrees Celsius, this venture occurs. It is not adherent at room temperatures, but when warmed to an escalated temperature and heat pressed, it hardens and becomes adhesive, becoming totally transparent. After curing, the film has outstanding light transferral, strong adhesion, thermal steadiness, and air tightness, and is age-proof. These films safeguard the solar cells from ecological injuries such as UV radiation, moisture, and mechanical influences, impacting the EVA solar films market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬?• Celanese Corporation• Hangzhou First Applied• Mitsui Chemicals• 3M• KENGO Industrial Co., Ltd• Hanwha Solutions• Astenik Solar• Str Holdings, Inc.• Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co. Ltd• Bridgestone Corporationare some of the leading players in the EVA solar films market.Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings, which will ignite market growth in the near future. Market contenders are also venturing an assortment of tactical activities to augment their global footprint and crucial market advancements.• In February 2023, Celanese Corporation, a worldwide domain substances and chemical company, declared the realization of an ultra-low capital project to rework prevailing manufacturing and framework benefits to unbolt supplementary ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) potential at its Edmonton, Alberta facility.• In October 2022, Hanwha Solutions, declared to fund an aggregate of USD 45.6 million into South Korea’s solar energy industry as a deterrent response to the escalating market.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Shift towards Green Energy Sources: The growing significance of sustainable and green energy sources pushes the market. The move towards green energy frequently includes augmenting the solar energy market into contemporary regions and applications. This global augmentation causes escalated insertion of solar panels and, subsequently, an escalated requirement for EVA films to encounter constituents of solar panels utilized to safeguard and balance the solar cells.Surging Construction Activities: There are surging construction ventures of green buildings globally. According to the produced report, there are over 105,000 LEED-verified green buildings in 185 nations globally. Green buildings classify the usage of renewable energy wellsprings to decrease their ecological footprint. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on EVA solar film market sales.Increased Positioning in Automotive: Merging solar technology into vehicles has become an eminent movement as automotive manufacturers look for inventive methods to improve vehicle productivity and decrease carbon footprints. EVA films are important in these applications, assisting as encapsulants that safeguard and improve the presentation of solar panels positioned on vehicles.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest EVA solar films market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the sweeping solar industry and notable manufacturing potential. Nations such as China and India influence the regional market, with China spearheading as the world's biggest producer and consumer of solar technology.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?

By Type Outlook:
• Normal EVA Films
• Anti-PID EVA Films
• Others

By Application Outlook:
• Thin-film Solar Cells
• Crystalline Solar Cells
• Others

By Region Outlook:
• North America (US, Canada)
• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the EVA solar films market worth?
The market size was valued at USD 3.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 7.52 billion by 2032.

What is the growth rate of the EVA solar films market?
The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Which region held the largest market share?
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2023.

Which segment based on type is expected to register a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period?
The anti-PID EVA solar films type segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during 2024–2032. 