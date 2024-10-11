Breast Imaging Market Trade Analysis and Statistical Forecast (2024-2032)

Breast Imaging

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The key trends influencing this domain's growth in terms of the competitive and geographic landscape are defined in the business intelligence report on the Breast Imaging Market. Additionally, the report discusses the obstacles to industry growth and provides information on unexplored prospects that will promote company growth between 2024 and 2032.

Learn how to create a business case and an implementation strategy. Find out more about the Breast Imaging market and how it might benefit your company. Key market players' competitive situations are included in this market, with an emphasis on sales revenue, customer wants, company profiles, import/export scenarios, and business strategies that will assist emerging market segments in making important business decisions. The competitive landscape of the global market, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis are all covered in this study.

The global market of Breast imaging is expected to grow at more than 8.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 6.76 billion by 2032 from USD 3.6 billion in 2024.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Dilon Technologies.

Breast Imaging Market: Segmental Analysis

Technology Segment, 2024-2032, (in USD million)

Mammography (FFDM, Digital & 3D Mammography)

Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)/Molecular Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (BSGI)

PET-CT

Contrast-Enhanced Spectral Mammography (CESM)

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS)

Breast MRI

Breast Thermography

Optical Imaging

Electrical Impedance Imaging (EIT)

End-User Segment, 2024-2032, (in USD million)

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Key Market Segmentation:

Exactitude Consultancy provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global Breast Imaging market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country-level analysis from 2024 to 2032. Our report has categorized the market based on type, offering, technology, system, and end-use industry. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19. At the same time, this report analyzed the market of the leading 20 countries and introduce the market potential of these countries.

For instance:

In Australia, the government's statewide screening program, Breast Screen Australia, requires free mammograms every two years for women between the ages of 50 and 74. Cancer Australia's "Guidance for the management of early breast cancer - Recommendations and practice points," released in September 2020, addressed breast imaging for early diagnosis in the early stages of breast cancer.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), which runs a breast cancer screening program for women aged 50 to 75, stated in April 2022 that fear of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus had caused only 70.4% of women to participate in the program the year before.

The National Mammography Program, which offers free mammograms and diagnostic services for the early identification and treatment of breast cancer, is organized annually in the United States by the non-profit National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

The development of the SU2C Canada Metastatic Breast Cancer Dream Team was announced in August 2019 by the Canadian Cancer Society in collaboration with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and Stand Up to Cancer Canada (SU2C Canada). In order to conduct nationwide clinical trials and public awareness efforts to prevent and treat metastatic breast cancer, this team was awarded $6 million in financing.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲, 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

•Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

•South America (Brazil etc.)

•The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Global Breast Imaging Market Development Strategy Pre and Post COVID-19, by Corporate Strategy Analysis, Landscape, Type, Application, and Leading 20 Countries covers and analyses the potential of the global Breast Imaging industry, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis, and market entry strategy Analysis, opportunities and forecasts.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

-What will the market development pace of the Breast Imaging Market?

-What are the key factors driving the Breast Imaging Market?

-Who are the key Companies in the market space?

-What are the market openings, market hazards and market outline of the Breast Imaging Market?

-What are the sales, revenue, and price analysis of the top Companies of the Breast Imaging Market?

-Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Breast Imaging Market?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Breast Imaging Market?

-What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the Breast Imaging Market?

-What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises in the Breast Imaging Market?

