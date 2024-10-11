ACHC Accreditation of DirectRx Pharmacy Recognizes High Level of Patient Care

TROY, Mich., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent specialty pharmacy DirectRx today announced it has once again received the Specialty Pharmacy (SRX) accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), a national organization developed by homecare and alternate-site healthcare industry providers. The announcements were made by Amanda Berishaj, PharmD, of DirectRx.

The standards for ACHC accreditation promote quality services and ensure optimum care for the patient. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. The entire accreditation process is a collaborative, educational, and genuinely patient-focused approach which has gained respect and recognition as an accrediting organization uniquely committed to health care providers.

“Our patients are always our first priority,” said Amanda Berishaj PharmD, of DirectRx. “This accreditation recognizes our commitment to patient care, facilitated by our dedication to high standards and performance. With more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, the leadership team at DirectRx is experienced, innovative and accessible to our patients.”

Specialty Pharmacy includes disease specific clinical monitoring as well as patient compliance and adherence programs. Achieving accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards.

The reaccreditation by ACHC joins the company’s Specialty Pharmacy accreditation by URAC. This dual accreditation provides an external validation of excellence in Specialty Pharmacy Management and provides Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) oriented processes that improve operations and enhance compliance.

ACHC is a ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. #ACHC

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. The company continues to invest in technology and people to provide unparalleled service to patients and doctors in all 50 states. www.DirectRx.com

