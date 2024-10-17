Dream Landscapes Unveils New Brand Identity and Website, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence in Outdoor Design

Dream Landscapes Logo Outdoor Design Outdoor Design 2 Custom Outdoor Stone Steps Concrete Paver for Hot Tub

Dream Landscapes unveils new brand and website, reinforcing 30+ years of expertise in luxury outdoor design.

Our new tagline, 'Transform Your Outdoors,' encapsulates our mission to create outdoor spaces that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of our clients' homes but also improve their quality of life.” — Eric Bagley

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dream Landscapes, the premier full-service landscape design and build company in Olympia, Washington, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and website. This rebranding initiative reflects the company's evolution and reinforces its position as a leader in creating luxurious, functional outdoor living spaces. The new website, accessible at https://dreamlandscapeswa.com/ , showcases the company's expertise and commitment to transforming ordinary backyards into extraordinary retreats.A New Era of Outdoor Design ExcellenceFounded by Eric Bagley, Dream Landscapes has been serving Olympia and the surrounding areas for over three decades. The company's new branding and website represent a significant milestone in its journey, reflecting both its rich history and its vision for the future of outdoor living design."This rebranding is more than just a new look," says Eric Bagley, owner of Dream Landscapes. "It's a reflection of our growth over the past 30+ years and our unwavering commitment to excellence in landscape design and construction. Our new website and brand identity embody the quality, creativity, and attention to detail that our clients have come to expect from Dream Landscapes."The New Brand IdentityThe refreshed brand identity features a new logo that combines natural and geometric elements, symbolizing the harmony between nature and hardscaping that Dream Landscapes achieves in every project. The color palette, inspired by the lush landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, includes earthy greens and warm browns, evoking a sense of natural beauty and sophistication."Our new tagline, 'Transform Your Outdoors,' encapsulates our mission to create outdoor spaces that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of our clients' homes but also improve their quality of life," Bagley explains. "We believe that a well-designed outdoor space should be an extension of the home, a place where families can relax, entertain, and connect with nature."A Website Designed for Inspiration and EngagementThe newly launched website at https://dreamlandscapeswa.com/ offers an immersive and user-friendly experience for visitors. Key features of the new site include:Comprehensive Service Overview: Detailed information on Dream Landscapes' full range of services, including backyard design and build, hardscaping, concrete design and repair, stone and paver patios, driveways and walkways, retaining walls and fences, outdoor carpentry and construction, and outdoor kitchens and fire pits.Project Gallery: A stunning visual showcase of completed projects, allowing potential clients to explore the company's diverse portfolio and gather inspiration for their own outdoor spaces.About Us Section: An in-depth look at the company's history, mission, and team, highlighting the expertise and dedication that sets Dream Landscapes apart in the industry.Service Area Information: Clear details on the regions served, including Olympia, Tacoma, Seattle, Centralia, Shelton, and Lacey.Easy Contact and Quote Request: Simplified forms and prominent contact information, making it easy for potential clients to reach out and begin their outdoor transformation journey.Commitment to Excellence and Customer SatisfactionDream Landscapes' rebranding effort goes beyond aesthetics, reinforcing the company's core values and commitment to customer satisfaction. "At Dream Landscapes, we believe that your outdoor space should be a reflection of your lifestyle," says Bagley. "Our mission is to deliver high-end, perfect work in every project we undertake. From the initial design consultation to the final walk-through, we are committed to providing the highest level of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and customer service."The company's approach to landscape design and construction is built on four key pillars:Unmatched Expertise: With decades of combined experience, the Dream Landscapes team excels in high-end projects that demand both artistic vision and technical precision. Their extensive knowledge of materials and construction techniques ensures that each project is a masterpiece of outdoor design.Trusted Quality: Using only the finest materials and employing skilled artisans, Dream Landscapes ensures that every outdoor space is as durable as it is beautiful. Their meticulous attention to detail guarantees that each project stands the test of time.Lasting Value: Dream Landscapes creates more than just beautiful outdoor spaces; they craft lasting investments in home value and lifestyle. Their designs are thoughtfully crafted to enhance property aesthetics while adding functional, long-term benefits.Focus on Satisfaction: The company's dedication to exceptional customer service is evident throughout the entire project process. From the initial consultation to the final reveal, Dream Landscapes works closely with clients to ensure their vision becomes a reality.A Team of Experienced ProfessionalsThe success of Dream Landscapes is built on the strength of its team. The company has carefully assembled a group of skilled professionals, each bringing unique talents and expertise to every project. This includes experienced designers who create functional and aesthetically pleasing landscapes, skilled craftsmen who bring designs to life with precision and care, and dedicated project managers who ensure smooth execution from start to finish."Our team is our greatest asset," Bagley proudly states. "Each member of the Dream Landscapes family shares our passion for creating exceptional outdoor spaces and our commitment to customer satisfaction. It's this collective expertise and dedication that allows us to consistently deliver results that exceed our clients' expectations."Services Tailored to Every Outdoor VisionDream Landscapes offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of homeowners in the Olympia area and beyond. Whether clients are looking for a complete backyard transformation or a specific outdoor feature, the company has the expertise to bring their vision to life. Services include:Backyard Design & Build: Comprehensive solutions for creating cohesive, beautiful outdoor living spaces.Hardscaping Services: Expert installation of patios, walkways, and other hardscape elements.Concrete Design & Repair: Innovative concrete solutions for both new installations and repairs.Stone & Paver Patios: Custom-designed patios that blend beauty with durability.Driveways & Walkways: Functional and attractive pathways that enhance curb appeal.Retaining Walls & Fences: Structural solutions that combine form and function.Outdoor Carpentry & Construction: Custom-built features like pergolas, decks, and garden structures.Outdoor Kitchens & Fire Pits: Luxurious additions for the ultimate outdoor entertaining experience.Serving the Greater Olympia AreaWhile based in Olympia, Dream Landscapes extends its services throughout Thurston, Lewis, Mason, Kitsap, and Pierce Counties. This wide service area allows the company to bring its expertise in outdoor design and construction to a broad range of communities, each with its unique landscape challenges and opportunities.Looking to the FutureAs Dream Landscapes unveils its new brand identity and website, the company remains focused on innovation and growth. "We're excited about the future of outdoor design," says Bagley. "Our new brand and website are just the beginning. We're constantly exploring new materials, techniques, and design trends to ensure that we continue to offer our clients the very best in landscape design and construction."The company is also committed to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, recognizing the importance of creating outdoor spaces that not only look beautiful but also contribute positively to the environment.Get Started with Dream LandscapesHomeowners interested in transforming their outdoor spaces are encouraged to visit the new website at https://dreamlandscapeswa.com/ to explore the company's services and portfolio. For personalized consultations or to request a quote, individuals can contact Dream Landscapes at (360) 485-0457 or email Eric Bagley directly at eric@dreamlandscapeswa.com.About Dream LandscapesDream Landscapes is a full-service landscape design and build company based in Olympia, Washington. With over 30 years of experience, the company specializes in creating luxury outdoor living spaces that blend beauty with functionality. From concept to completion, Dream Landscapes is committed to delivering high-end, perfect work in every project, transforming ordinary backyards into extraordinary retreats.Contact Information:Dream LandscapesEric Bagley, Owner911 Kaiser Rd SW, Ste EOlympia, WA 98512Phone: (360) 485-0457Email: eric@dreamlandscapeswa.comWebsite: https://dreamlandscapeswa.com/

