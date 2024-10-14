Senior Care Authority Expands with New Franchise Location Serving The Island Empire

Offering personalized placement services, eldercare consulting, and peace of mind, we are here to guide you through every step of the senior care journey.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Care Authority, a leading eldercare consulting and assisted living placement service, is proud to announce the opening of a new franchise location serving California’s Island Empire. This new location, led by Certified Senior Advisors Terrence and Jennifer Sims . The Sims are dedicated to providing families with expert guidance through the often overwhelming process of choosing the right senior care options for their loved ones.Local franchise owners Terrence and Jennifer’s partnership extends beyond their personal lives into their professional endeavors. Together, they share a commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those they serve, whether through senior care, health technology, or maternal and infant health. They exemplify dedication, compassion, and professional excellence in senior care and health, making a profound difference in their community and beyond. Their collective expertise and genuine hearts fuel their commitment to seniors and their families.“Caring for those who cared so much for us in their prime is one of the greatest expressions of love. We are committed to serving seniors who now need us to not forget about them!” Terrence explained. “We chose Senior Care Authority because of the company culture; they prioritize people first.” Senior Care Authority offers a comprehensive suite of services to support seniors and their families, including:- Assisted Living and Memory Care Placement Services: Expert guidance on selecting the most suitable senior living options, with evaluations based on cleanliness, safety, amenities, staff qualifications, and more.- Elder Care Consulting: Helping families navigate complex healthcare decisions, from in-home care and respite care to dementia care and nursing care facilities.- Peace of Mind Visits: Regular check-ins with seniors to ensure they are receiving the quality care they deserve, providing reassurance to families who may not be able to visit regularly. Beyond Driving with Dignity Program : A Senior Care Authority exclusive program that helps seniors make informed decisions about their ability to continue driving, ensuring safety while maintaining their dignity.- Guidance and Planning: Assistance with understanding financial considerations, connecting families with trusted financial advisors, elder law attorneys, and estate planners.Sims emphasized the importance of personalized service, offering families peace of mind as they navigate a challenging process. “We are committed to empowering clients with the resources and guidance they need to navigate the complexities of eldercare. Whether it’s finding the right assisted living, memory care, or in-home care, we will provide the essential tools and knowledge to help families make confident, informed decisions,” Terrence explained. “Our goal is to alleviate the stress of this journey, so families can focus on what truly matters—ensuring their loved ones age with dignity and respect."About Senior Care Authority:Senior Care Authoritywas founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves over 100 locations in 33 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers Eldercare Consulting services to families and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program. Learn more at www.seniorcareauthority.com

