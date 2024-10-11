World Vision Organization Overview by Yunsik Son Wins Bronze in A' Publishing Industry Awards

World Vision Organization Overview

Yunsik Son's Exceptional Book Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Print and Published Media Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Yunsik Son's "World Vision Organization Overview" as the Bronze winner in the Print and Published Media Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Yunsik Son's outstanding book design within the print industry, positioning it as a notable achievement that showcases creativity, innovation, and adherence to industry standards.The "World Vision Organization Overview" book design by Yunsik Son stands out for its relevance to current trends and needs within the print industry. By seamlessly integrating manuscripts from various project teams and narrating the story of World Vision's 70-year history, this design aligns with and advances print industry practices. The book's cohesive design, meticulous attention to detail, and visually engaging elements provide practical benefits for readers, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in print design.Yunsik Son's award-winning book design captivates with its unique features and thoughtful execution. The black hardboard case with hot foil stamping effectively represents the 'BUILD' stacking concept, while the introduction section incorporates an orange silk-screen printed transparent film overlay, creating an intriguing stacking effect of alphabets when pages are overlapped. The perforated designs between chapters, shaped into specific forms showcasing children's faces, add an element of fun and engagement. These distinctive design elements set "World Vision Organization Overview" apart in the market, demonstrating Yunsik Son's exceptional design skills and creativity.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Print and Published Media Design category holds significant implications for Yunsik Son and their future projects. This recognition serves as a testament to their design excellence and has the potential to inspire further innovation and exploration within their brand. The award not only acknowledges Yunsik Son's achievements but also motivates their team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of print design, fostering growth and development in the industry.Project MembersWorld Vision Organization Overview was designed by a talented team, including Creative Directors Sun-nam Kim and Yun-sik Son, Designers Bommina Choi and Hye-ryun Jung, and Planning by Su-jin Bang.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yunsik SonThe flowerway is a graphic design studio centered around branding, visual, editorial, and video design. Operating projects in both Seoul and New York, they delve into various areas based on design. Inspired by Paul Rand's quote, "Good design doesn't date. Bad design does," they aspire for their design outcomes to be cherished by many, regardless of the passage of time. To achieve this, they continuously contemplate design quality and creativity.About World VisionIn 1950, World Vision began with the compassionate hearts of Bob Pierce, a missionary, and Pastor Han Kyung-Jik. Pastor Bob Pierce, who served as a missionary and war correspondent during the Korean War, opened the International World Vision office in the United States in 1950 to assist Korean war orphans and widows who had lost their husbands. His prayer, "Break my heart for what breaks Yours," continues to resonate as the spirit of World Vision, helping marginalized children worldwide for over 70 years.About Theflowerway The flowerway is a brand-focused graphic design studio based in Seoul and New York. They work in diverse fields based on design, such as branding, graphic, editorial, media, and more. Theflowerway aims to create designs that are loved by many people for a long time, embodying Paul Rand's saying, "Good design doesn't date. Bad design does." Their portfolio includes editorial design, identity design, package design, book design, graphic design, and goods design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Print and Published Media Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands in the print and published media industry. By participating in this esteemed competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their skills, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award aims to advance the industry and inspire future trends by acknowledging and promoting outstanding designs. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award maintains high standards in recognizing design excellence. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and continues to be a platform for designers and brands to showcase their innovative projects on an international stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardsprint.com

