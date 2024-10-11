AmiViz selects Utimaco to expand its cybersecurity footprint in the Middle East

Empowering its channel ecosystem with leading data security solutions vendor

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmiViz , the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, has announced a strategic partnership with Utimaco, a global platform provider of IT security solutions. This collaboration aims to expand Utimaco’s footprint and impact across the Middle Eastern markets, offering organisations access to advanced data protection, key management, secure payments and Trust as a Service offerings through AmiViz’s comprehensive network and robust channel partner ecosystem.As cyber threats continue to escalate globally and regionally, organisations in the Middle East are facing increased pressure to protect their critical data and communication networks. By partnering with AmiViz, Utimaco can reach a broader range of customers, helping enterprises safeguard sensitive information while ensuring compliance with local and international regulations.Utimaco’s comprehensive security solutions, including Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), key management, and data encryption technologies, form the foundation of digital trust across diverse industries. By safeguarding data, identities, and communications, Utimaco enables secure operations for critical sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, and government entities."Partnering with Utimaco represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver unparalleled value and advanced security solutions to our customers," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. "Utimaco’s reputation for reliability and innovation in cybersecurity aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-quality, robust security infrastructures for businesses across the Middle East."AmiViz will offer comprehensive support, from pre-sales consultancy to post-sales implementation, ensuring that Utimaco's solutions are seamlessly integrated into customers’ cybersecurity ecosystems. The AmiViz Partner Program will also play a key role in helping Utimaco build and nurture relationships with local partners, thereby increasing its market share and footprint in the region.Scott Kemish, global vice president channel sales & partnerships, Utimaco, commented on the partnership, "We are delighted to join forces with AmiViz to expand our presence in the Middle East. AmiViz’s deep understanding of the regional market, coupled with its vast partner network, makes it the ideal partner to help us deliver our cybersecurity and compliance solutions to organisations throughout the region. Together, we can empower businesses to protect their data, identities, and communications in an increasingly complex digital landscape."About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

