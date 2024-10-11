Optically Clear Adhesives Market Structure Understanding Key Players and Their Influence

Optically Clear Adhesives Market Structure

The market is experiencing growth driven by the rising adoption of consumer electronics, increased demand for optically clear adhesives (OCAs).

DAVID CORREA, DE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global optically clear adhesives market , valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The report provides an extensive analysis of market dynamics, including current trends, future forecasts, and key players shaping the industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3052 Key Drivers and Challenges:- The market is experiencing growth driven by the rising adoption of consumer electronics, increased demand for optically clear adhesives (OCAs), and the surge in smart device sales.- However, the presence of substitute products poses a challenge to market expansion.- Opportunities for growth lie in the development of non-corrosive OCAs and advancements in activated covalent bonding technology.Market Segmentation:- Device Structure: In 2020, the flat device structure segment held the largest market share, accounting for nearly 80%, and is expected to continue leading through 2030. The edge-curved segment, however, is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 9.3%.- Thickness: The 100–200μm thickness segment dominated in 2020, contributing over 40% of the market share, and is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Other thickness categories include 200–300μm, 300–400μm, and 400μm and above.- Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific led the global OCA market in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of the total market, with North America and Europe following closely. North America is projected to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.Key Players: The leading companies analyzed in the report include:- Dymax Corporation- Henkel AG & Co. KGAA- Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC- Nitto Denko Corporation- Dexerials Corporation- Lintec Corporation- The 3M Company- Tesa SE- Showa Denko Corporation- Dow Inc.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/optically-clear-adhesive-market/purchase-options

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.