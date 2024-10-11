PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Bong Go champions youth sports events as he supported the Cavite State University Games to help promote grassroots sports development Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth, expressed his commendation for the successful opening of the Cavite State University (CvSU) Sportsfest, which brought together more than 5,000 attendees from 11 different campuses. The event, held at CvSU Indang Campus on Monday, October 7, kicked off with an impressive display of talent, sportsmanship, and unity among students competing in various sports categories. The delegates hailed from different CvSU campuses, including Bacoor City, Carmona City, Cavite City, Imus City, Maragondon, Naic, Silang, Tanza, Trece Martires City, and Indang, showcasing their skills in sports such as baseball, table tennis, arnis, basketball, lawn tennis, volleyball, futsal, badminton, softball, archery, karatedo, swimming, chess, taekwondo, football, billiards, and pickleball. Senator Go emphasized that the sportsfest, supported by his office in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, as well as Senators Pia Cayetano, serves as a vital platform for student-athletes to develop their talents and foster camaraderie. "As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, I am committed to pushing for more initiatives that will enhance sports development in our country. Events like these are crucial in nurturing future champions and empowering the youth," Go said. He also reaffirmed his dedication to supporting programs that promote the holistic development of young Filipinos, both in sports and other aspects of their lives. He highlighted that sports not only promote physical fitness but also build discipline, teamwork, and leadership among the youth towards being productive citizens who can contribute to nation building. As part of his ongoing support for Filipino athletes, Go, through his partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, had previously extended financial support to athletes competing in international competitions as well as in funding community sports leagues, sports equipment and sports clinics to promote sports at the grassroots level such as the said sportsfest. In June, Go collaborated with the PSC to extend additional financial support of PhP500,000 to each Filipino Olympian to support their preparations for the Paris Olympics. Similarly, through Go's partnership with the PSC, the same amount was allocated to each Filipino para-athlete set to compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Furthermore, during a public hearing on the same day for the proposed 2025 budgets of the PSC and Games and Amusements Board (GAB), Go reiterated his commitment to securing increased budgets for sports programs. He has also continuously pushed for an increased funding for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. Go has also been instrumental in shaping the future of Philippine sports. During his tenure, sufficient support and focus on sports development has resulted in numerous feats such as the country winning its first Olympic Gold medals, hosting the Southeast Asian Games in 2019, as well as other commendable performances by Filipino athletes in international competitions. He also authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. Additionally, Go principally sponsored and authored the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act which aims to institutionalize a national mini-Olympics to provide aspiring athletes a platform to excel. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

