October 9, 2024 Bringing specialized care closer to Filipinos: Bong Go calls for sufficient funding for Specialty Hospitals and proper implementation of Regional Specialty Centers Act Senator Christopher "Bong" Go raised concerns over the proposed budget for national specialty hospitals during a public hearing for the Department of Health's (DOH) proposed 2025 budget, held on Tuesday, October 8. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go places particular emphasis on the need for adequate funding for specialized medical facilities, such as the Lung Center of the Philippines, the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), and the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC). Go also reiterated the need to properly implement Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of its authors, to decentralize specialized medical services, making them available in all regions of the country. He emphasized that the law was a legislative priority. "Hindi na po dapat kailangan pumunta ng Maynila ang magpapagamot sa Heart Center, NKTI, o Lung Center dahil magiging available na po ang serbisyo sa mga DOH hospitals in various regions," he stated. Go then pressed DOH for updates on the implementation of this law, highlighting the importance of the proposed funding for these specialty centers. "On this note, we want to know from DOH the updates on the implementation of this law, batas na po ito, and the budget allotted in the proposed funding for our specialty centers such as Lung Center, Heart Center, NKTI, and Philippine Children's Medical Center should also be explained and addressed," he urged. One of Go's main concerns was the discrepancy between the budget increase for these hospitals this year due to congressional initiatives and the reduction of their allocations for the coming year. "Tumaas for this year dahil may congressional initiatives. Pero bumaba siya for next year," noted the senator. "Nevertheless, we should also look into this and support additional funding for these hospitals. Importante po ito, ang haba-haba ng pila sa mga hospital na yan," Go added, stressing the high demand for services in these institutions. Continuing his advocacy for healthcare access, Go discussed the importance of Super Health Centers, which provide primary healthcare services, including consultations, early disease detection and minor treatments. These centers, according to Go, play a crucial role in expanding access to healthcare services at the community level. "I am also advocating for the continuous funding for the Super Health Centers, which I pushed for since 2022. Super Health Centers are primary care health facilities where consultation and minor treatment services will be available," he explained. Go also emphasized the integration of PhilHealth's Konsulta Program with these Super Health Centers, encouraging the agency to accredit the centers for the program. "Pwede po diyan magpa-konsulta. Pwede po diyan 'yung inyong programa, (PhilHealth President) Mr. (Emmanuel) Ledesma, inyong Konsulta Program. Diyan n'yo po ilagay itong mga Konsulta Program ninyo," he suggested. "Sobra-sobra 'yung pera ninyo. Ba't hindi n'yo ipa-accredit 'yung mga Super Health Centers, mga hospital, para may malapitan po 'yung ating mga kababayan," Go said. He pointed out that early detection and prevention of diseases through these Super Health centers could lead to cost savings for the government and better health outcomes for patients. "Mas makakatipid po kayo pag early detection at prevention para hindi lumala ang sakit." Go then urged continuous support for these centers in the 2025 budget. "Sana po, patuloy itong masuportahan sa 2025 budget, itong pagpapatayo ng mga Super Health Centers." Go also commended the DOH, particularly Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, for the opening of the new Cancer Center at East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in Quezon City on October 8. "Congratulations po sa DOH, Secretary Ted, sa inyong cancer center na binuksan po kanina sa East Avenue Medical Center. Laking tulong po 'yan sa mga kababayan natin," Go remarked. This new facility, according to Go, would significantly improve access to cancer treatment and alleviate the burden on other medical institutions in the country, which are already grappling with long patient queues.

