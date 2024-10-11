PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 11, 2024 Cayetano raises concerns about updated timeline and cost estimates of New Senate Building Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday provided updates on the ongoing factual and independent review of the New Senate Building (NSB) project, sharing concerns about the updated timeline and cost estimates. "Since we started the review of the project, we haven't made any accusations or allegations, we're just fact-finding," he told reporters in an interview on October 10, 2024 Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Accounts which is tasked to oversee the NSB review, revealed that his office recently received a letter from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), forwarded through Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero. According to the DPWH's letter, the projected construction duration for Phase 3 of the building is now between 36 to 48 months, excluding aesthetic, interior fit-out works, and Building Electronics Systems. Calling the timeline unacceptable, Cayetano said he promptly wrote back to the department to reconsider the construction schedule as such a duration could be enough to complete an entirely new building. He further noted that the project's Revised Detailed Architectural and Engineering Designs (R-DAEDS) were only finalized last month. Before Cayetano assumed the chairmanship of the Accounts Committee, the NSB had neither a set price nor final engineering and architectural plans. According to him, this brings the projected cost of the building to P31.67 billion, or P33.07 billion if the furniture and land are included. "It's only now that we have a timeline and overall project cost, but hindi acceptable y'ung timeline na three to four years. And hindi rin acceptable kay Senate President y'ung P31.6 billion na building cost or P33 billion na total project cost," the senator said. Cayetano said his committee is working on forming a "new" Senate Coordinating Team (SCT) to streamline internal processes and has asked the DPWH to do the same. "We're going to put up a new Senate coordinating committee kasi nga maraming, for lack of a better word, red tape, too many people, and too many levels. But we're asking the DPWH to mirror y'ung gagawin namin kasi paikot-ikot din sa iba't ibang proseso nila," he said. Cayetano said the main goal is to bring down the cost significantly without compromising quality and safety. "Ang trabaho ko is to give an honest report that is comprehensive and factual, and to present to the Senate President and to all the senators a plan na matapos ng pinakamaganda sa least cost y'ung Senate building," he said. Cayetano, nabahala sa bagong timeline at halaga ng New Senate Building Nagbigay ng mga bagong detalye si Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes sa nagaganap na pagsusuri sa New Senate Building at sinabing nababahala siya sa bagong timeline at halaga ng proyekto. "Since we started the review of the project, we haven't made any accusations or allegations, we're just fact-finding," pahayag niya sa isang media interview sa Senado nitong October 10, 2024 Ani Cayetano, na chairman ng Senate Committee on Accounts na sumusuri sa NSB, kamakailan lamang nakatanggap ang kanyang tanggapan ng liham mula sa sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na ipinasa sa pamamagitan ni Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero. Ayon sa DPWH, ang inaasahang tagal ng konstruksyon ng Phase 3 ng gusali ay nasa pagitan ng 36 hanggang 48 na buwan, at hindi pa kasama ang aesthetic, interior fit-out works, at Building Electronics Systems. Tinawag ito ni Cayetano na "unacceptable," kaya sumulat siya pabalik sa departamento upang i-review nito ang schedule dahil sa tagal nito ay maaari nang makakumpleto ng isang panibagong gusali. Dagdag niya, ang Revised Detailed Architectural and Engineering Designs (R-DAEDS) ng proyekto ay natapos lamang noong nakaraang buwan. Bago naupo si Cayetano bilang chairman ng Accounts Committee, ang NSB ay walang itinakdang presyo at final engineering and architectural plans. Dahil dito, muling lolobo ang projected cost ng NSB sa P31.67 billion, o P33.07 billion kung isasama ang halaga ng pagbili sa lupa. "It's only now that we have a timeline and overall project cost, but hindi acceptable y'ung timeline na three to four years. And hindi rin acceptable kay Senate President y'ung P31.6 billion na building cost or P33 billion na total project cost," wika ni Cayetano. Aniya, ang kanyang komite ay bubuo ng panibagong Senate Coordinating Team (SCT) upang mapabilis ang internal processes at sinabihan ang DPWH na sundan din ito. "We're going to put up a new Senate coordinating committee kasi nga maraming, for lack of a better word, red tape, too many people, and too many levels. But we're asking the DPWH to mirror y'ung gagawin namin kasi paikot-ikot din sa iba't ibang proseso nila," wika niya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na ang pangunahing layunin ay mabawasan ang laki ng gastos sa NSB nang hindi nakokompromiso ang kalidad nito at kaligtasan ng mga gagamit nito. "Ang trabaho ko is to give an honest report that is comprehensive and factual, and to present to the Senate President and to all the senators a plan na matapos ng pinakamaganda sa least cost y'ung Senate building," wika niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.