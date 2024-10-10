Pressure on A&E continues with 1.2 million extra attendances so far this year

New NHS data shows there have been 1.2 million more accident and emergency (A&E) attendances so far this year compared to the same period before the pandemic, as the NHS ramps up its preparations for winter.

The huge pressure on services saw many patients waiting too long for care, with four-hour performance remaining below the constitutional standard of 95%, at 74.2%.

NHS staff in A&E experienced their busiest ever September with 2.21 million attendances, and 530,824 emergency admissions. This followed the NHS’ busiest summer on record.

There have been 20.4 million A&E attendances so far this year (Jan to Sep), 1.2 million more than the same year pre-pandemic (19.14 million in 2019).

The continued surge in demand for services comes after the NHS set out its winter plan last month, which includes around-the-clock system control centres, better reporting of long patient delays, and more care in the community including falls services, virtual wards and same day emergency care.

Today’s data also shows the total waiting list rose in August by 18,614 to 7.64 million, while the estimated number of patients rose by 30,000 to 6.42 million. Only 58.3% of patients had been waiting less than 18 weeks, the constitutional standard.

The number of waits longer than a year for treatment has fallen to 282,664, down 28% on last year (395,170 in Aug 2023) and now make up 3.7% of the waiting list – the lowest proportion since September 2020.

NHS staff have delivered 11.96 million treatments so far this year – 570,263 or 5% more than the same year pre-pandemic (11.39 million in the year to August 2019).

In August, the NHS met the cancer 28-day faster diagnosis standard for the fourth month in a row with three quarters (75%) of patients receiving a definitive diagnosis or all-clear within four weeks. More than 195,000 (195,991) people were told within the target.

Overall, a quarter of a million (253,841) people were referred for an urgent check by GPs and more than 50,000 (53,226) cancer treatments were started – with over nine in ten happening within a month.

Hardworking NHS staff and the extra capacity from community diagnostic centres meant 2.34 million tests and checks were delivered in August, a record for that month and 20% more than the same month pre-pandemic (1.95 million in September 2019).

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “These latest figures show the pressure we saw over summer is not letting up with too many patients waiting too long for treatment, following a record September for A&E attendances and 1.2 million more attendances so far this year than before the pandemic.

“We know this is likely to be another incredibly busy winter, with extra demand and the threat of a ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, flu and RSV, and last month we set out our winter plan which included better data reporting and more care in the community like falls services and virtual wards, so we can see patients as quickly as possible in the busy months ahead.

“NHS staff have delivered over half a million more treatments so far this year than in 2019 and we met the cancer faster diagnosis standard for the fourth month in a row in August, but we know we need to go further and we will continue to work closely with government to provide faster, high-quality care.

“As pressure builds and the risk of COVID, flu and RSV starts to rise I’d again encourage anyone eligible for vaccinations to come forward as soon as possible to avoid you or your loved ones getting seriously ill, as well as calling 999 in an emergency and using 111 online for any other conditions.”

Minister of State for Health, Karin Smyth said: “Today’s data is a reminder of the pressures that A&Es continue to face after the busiest summer on record for hospitals up and down the country. It is vital that we continue to support our fantastic staff who are working day and night to care for patients.

“With the winter months approaching fast, we have laid out our plans with NHS England to make sure the system is prepared. This includes using virtual wards to support patients out of hospital, making sure pharmacies are supporting general practice during this busy period and running the annual winter vaccination campaign, including offering RSV vaccines to vulnerable groups for the first time.

“This government is working at pace to radically reform the NHS through the 10-Year Health Plan, focusing on three big shifts from analogue to digital, sickness to prevention and hospital to community, so the NHS can be there for us when we need it, once again.”

NHS England’s latest monthly performance statistics are available on our website here: Statistics » Statistical work areas