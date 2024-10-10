The Justice Department’s Executive Office for U.S. Trustees announced today the appointment of three Assistant U.S. Trustees to offices in Missouri, Ohio and Washington.

Jill Parsons was appointed in September as the Assistant U.S. Trustee for the Kansas City office, which serves the Western District of Missouri (Region 13). Before joining the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP), Parsons served as a chapter 7 panel trustee since 2009 and practiced bankruptcy law, representing both creditors and debtors in Kansas City for over 20 years. Parsons received her bachelor’s degree in English from Weber State University and her law degree with honors from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Angela Abreu was appointed in August as the Assistant U.S. Trustee for the Cleveland office, which serves the Northern District of Ohio (Region 9). Abreu joined the USTP after several years in private practice specializing in creditors’ rights and chapter 7 bankruptcy practice. Most recently, Abreu was a corporate vice president and loss mitigation manager at a regional bank. Abreu received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and general administration of justice from Saint Vincent College and her law degree cum laude from Duquesne University.

Hilary Mohr was appointed in August as the Assistant U.S. Trustee for the Seattle office, which serves the Western District of Washington and the District of Alaska (Region 18). Mohr joined the USTP as a trial attorney in the Seattle office in January 2016 after working as a partner at a Seattle law firm focused primarily on creditors’ rights litigation and bankruptcy matters. Mohr received her bachelor’s degree in political science from University of Washington, worked in the nonprofit sector and received a law degree summa cum laude from Seattle University.

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders – debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 89 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the USTP at www.justice.gov/ust.