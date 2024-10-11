Clean Group Hosts Community Clean-Up Day at Brewongle Reserve to Promote Environmental Awareness

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group is excited to announce its upcoming Community Clean-Up Day, which will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Brewongle Reserve in Blacktown, NSW. This event invites Clean Group Commercial Cleaners, local school students, and community volunteers to come together for a day dedicated to environmental conservation.

Participants will engage in various activities aimed at enhancing the local ecosystem, including:

Litter Collection: Volunteers will work in designated park areas to collect litter, aiming to remove approximately 500 kg of waste from the reserve.

Native Plant Species Identification: Attendees will learn to identify and preserve local native plant species, promoting biodiversity in the area.

Educational Workshops: Workshops will educate participants about environmental conservation practices and the importance of protecting local ecosystems.

Team-Building Exercises: Fun and interactive exercises focused on sustainability will foster teamwork and community spirit among participants.

The expected impact of this initiative is significant, as it aims to clean the reserve and raise community awareness about local ecosystems and the importance of environmental stewardship.

"We are thrilled to host this event and bring together our commercial cleaners and community members for a common cause," Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "This clean-up day reflects our commitment to sustainability and enhancing the natural beauty of our community."

Join us at Brewongle Reserve for a day of fun, education, and community service. Together, we can make a difference!

For more information about the Community Clean-Up Day or to volunteer, visit www.clean-group.com.au.

About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

