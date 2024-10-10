California’s new, cutting-edge dashboards map the progress of wildfire resilience work that protects communities
New tools to track fire-prevention progress
The updated Interagency Treatment Dashboard, led by the Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force, now covers data from 2021 to 2023, showing the acres of completed wildfire resilience (or “treatments”) work. The dashboard combines data from federal, state, tribal, local, and private entities, creating a comprehensive hub for wildfire prevention information.
Showing how wildfire resilience projects protect communities
CAL FIRE also launched the Fuel Treatment Effectiveness Dashboard, which tracks how wildfire prevention projects have helped shield communities and landscapes from wildfires. Utilizing real-time data, this tool allows officials to measure how fuel treatments have impacted fire behavior, evacuation routes, and firefighting efforts during recent fires.
Over 700,000 acres of wildfire prevention work
In 2023, 700,000 acres were treated to help protect against wildfires, with many protected acres receiving multiple treatments such as thinning, prescribed fire, or other practices to improve forest health and community resilience. The Task Force is tracking both “activity acres” (more than 1,000,000) – which reflect the level of effort conducted through various state, federal, and private programs – and “footprint acres” (nearly 700,000) which show the total geographic area treated in a calendar year.
The 2023 data shows a significant increase in acres treated since 2021, largely due to a significant expansion of prescribed fire treatments, which more than doubled since 2021. The increase in pace and scale of wildfire resilience projects has been led by the Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force, and its work to implement the Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan. The Dashboard is part of the strategy to connect the various statewide entities committed to this monumental task.
- Investing in wildfire resilience. Governor Newsom and the legislature maintained $2.6 billion in funding over seven years, in addition to new investments of $200 million per year going forward, for healthy forest and fire prevention programs, including prescribed fire and other fuel reduction projects.
- More boots on the ground than ever before. The administration is implementing shorter workweeks for state firefighters to prioritize firefighter wellbeing, while adding 2,400 additional state firefighters to CAL FIRE’s ranks over the next five years.
- Expanding the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet. Governor Newsom has overseen the expansion of California’s aerial firefighting fleet, including the addition of more than 16 helicopters with several equipped for night operations, expanded five helitack bases, and assumed ownership of seven C-130 air tankers, making it the largest fleet of its kind globally. The state also adds to its world-leading air attack capacity through recent new funding to contract 24 additional non-state owned firefighting aircraft.
- Cutting-edge drone technology. CAL FIRE has doubled its use of drones for critical tasks like aerial ignition during prescribed burns, wildfire containment, and real-time assessments.
- Artificial intelligence and real-time data tools. The state is leveraging AI-powered tools to spot fires quicker and the Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System (FIRIS) to provide real-time mapping of wildfires.
- Advanced mapping and satellite technology. California has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense to use satellites for wildfire detection and invested in LiDAR technology to create detailed 3D maps of high-risk areas, helping firefighters better understand and navigate complex terrains.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.