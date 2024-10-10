California’s new, cutting-edge dashboards map the progress of wildfire resilience work that protects communities

New tools to track fire-prevention progress

The updated Interagency Treatment Dashboard, led by the Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force, now covers data from 2021 to 2023, showing the acres of completed wildfire resilience (or “treatments”) work. The dashboard combines data from federal, state, tribal, local, and private entities, creating a comprehensive hub for wildfire prevention information.

Showing how wildfire resilience projects protect communities

CAL FIRE also launched the Fuel Treatment Effectiveness Dashboard, which tracks how wildfire prevention projects have helped shield communities and landscapes from wildfires. Utilizing real-time data, this tool allows officials to measure how fuel treatments have impacted fire behavior, evacuation routes, and firefighting efforts during recent fires.

Over 700,000 acres of wildfire prevention work

In 2023, 700,000 acres were treated to help protect against wildfires, with many protected acres receiving multiple treatments such as thinning, prescribed fire, or other practices to improve forest health and community resilience. The Task Force is tracking both “activity acres” (more than 1,000,000) – which reflect the level of effort conducted through various state, federal, and private programs – and “footprint acres” (nearly 700,000) which show the total geographic area treated in a calendar year.

The 2023 data shows a significant increase in acres treated since 2021, largely due to a significant expansion of prescribed fire treatments, which more than doubled since 2021. The increase in pace and scale of wildfire resilience projects has been led by the Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force, and its work to implement the Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan. The Dashboard is part of the strategy to connect the various statewide entities committed to this monumental task.