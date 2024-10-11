Miracles for Kids Presents ‘20 Years of Miracles’ with Sold-Out Gala Featuring a Special Performance by Babyface

With a career spanning five decades, Babyface is a 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history 2024 Night of Miracles Gala: Miracles for Kids is set to mark a major milestone with its 20th Anniversary Gala at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria in Dana Point, California Miracles for Kids programs provide financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families

Orange County’s Premier Charity Event Celebrates Two Decades of Transforming Lives for Critically Ill Children and Their Families with A-List Surprises

Miracles for Kids has a way of creating real-life miracles for families in need, and it’s a privilege to return to their stage and perform for such an important cause.” — Kenny Edmonds, known as Babyface, co-founder of record label LaFace

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracles for Kids is set to mark a major milestone with its 20th Anniversary Gala this Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria in Dana Point, California. The sold-out ‘ 2024 Night of Miracles Gala ’ promises an unforgettable evening, headlined by a special 45-minute performance by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Babyface , who has created a custom set exclusively for the occasion, showcasing his deep commitment to supporting critically ill children and their families.With a career spanning five decades, Babyface is a 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. He holds the distinction of being the only producer to win the ‘Producer of the Year’ category four times, including three consecutive wins from 1995 to 1997—a record that remains unbroken. Babyface launched the careers of icons such as Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and P!nk. Over his illustrious career, Babyface has written and produced for a who's who of music, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Boyz II Men, Michael Jackson, and many others. Most recently, he earned his 13th GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song for "Snooze" by SZA, while contributing to over 800 million records sold and more than a billion records streamed.“I’m honored to be part of such a special night celebrating Miracles for Kids’ 20th Anniversary,” states Kenny Edmonds, known as Babyface, co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace. “Miracles for Kids has a way of creating real-life miracles for families in need, and it’s a privilege to return to their stage and perform for such an important cause. Helping these families feels like being part of something bigger, something life-changing.”The evening will be emceed by Manny Streetz Guevara, an actor, songwriter, and radio personality currently heard on iHeart Radio and 104.3 MYFM in Los Angeles. His vibrant energy will return to the stage for a second year and guide guests through a night filled with A-list surprises.Autumn Strier, co-founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “This year marks two decades of impact in the community, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome Babyface back to our stage. He first performed for us in 2015, and it’s wonderful to have him again for this full-circle celebratory moment. We are grateful to everyone, especially our sponsors, who have made this event possible.”The evening’s success is driven by the generous support of community and corporate partners, including presenting sponsor Xponential, and lead sponsors As One Cru, Happy Jewelers, and Javier’s Tequila.. Special thanks go out to all event sponsors and underwriters, including:Auberge ResortsAuric RoadMr. and Mrs. Sabin and Kayla BurrellCitizens Business BankFrome Family FoundationMr. Azmin GhahremanGunther WerksLA GOLFThe Leeson GroupMr. Landon Patterson, Hundred AcreTim Smith Real Estate GroupAliso Kids Dental & OrthodonticsMr. Mark Ansara, Pelorus Capital ManagementArtemisThe Bradley Rofer FoundationChicago TitleChicago Title NCS CaliforniaCrowe LLPThe Gerdau FamilyLatham & WatkinsNo Label TequilaOTP Business ManagementParadise Sound Recordings LAPerricone FarmsMr. and Mrs. Tom and Michelle Rhodes, in memory of Alex HaysServe First SolutionsSmith & Severson BuildersThe SOTCThe StandThe Strier FamilyMr. Tom SwanecampTRAFFIKThe Wickwar FamilyThe Adventures of Chi-Chi the ChinchillaDimension AdmissionsKimberly HawkinsGlu Candle Co.Leo Goldschwartz GroupThe Perricone FamilyWestport Properties and US Storage Centers“At The SOTC, we aim to connect world-class talent like Babyface - with causes that make a lasting impact, and this night is a testament to that mission,” added Rahul “Raj” Sheth, co-founder of The SOTC (Stamp of True Credibility).In addition to Babyface’s performance, guests will enjoy an exciting silent and live auction featuring over 180 exceptional items and experiences, including a 7-10 night stay for six at St. James's Club in Antigua, a Napa Valley wine tour for eight with private air and accommodations, tickets to LA Rams and Las Vegas Raiders games, and a dazzling 20-carat diamond set from Happy Jewelers valued at $30,000—just to name a few! One of the evening’s highlights will be the “puppy love” auction, offering a Gold Australian Labradoodle puppy, a beloved auction item sure to warm hearts.“Making miracles happen is a community effort,” added Strier. “Thanks to our donors who, year after year, ensure we can continue to provide essential support to these families during the most challenging times of their lives. We invite everyone to get involved, whether through volunteering, donating, or attending one of our future events.”Proceeds from the gala will directly benefit Miracles for Kids’ programs, which provide ongoing financial and emotional support to families with children battling life-threatening illnesses. For more information about Miracles for Kids or to get involved, visit www.miraclesforkids.org # # #About Miracles for KidsMiracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

