The ripple effect: Impact report 2009-16

Climateworks Australia has made significant progress in the seven years since launching our mission to catalyse substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across Australia’s economy. Our role as trusted advisors who deliver high quality and practical opportunities for emissions reductions has allowed us to collaborate with key sectors of business, all tiers of government, all major political parties, advocacy organisations and interest groups. In turn, our partners are critical to the effective implementation of our findings. We therefore share these wins with all who contribute to this ripple effect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.